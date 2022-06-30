Astrological predictions for June 30, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You may enjoy a great evening discussing intellectual matters with your beloved. You may intensify your love with some exciting love games. In the finance area, you are likely to retain your focus on making financial plans rather than action, which may be good for you. Your boss may vouch for your excellent performance if you are working in the IT sector. As your brain may be crammed with new ideas and knowledge you may successfully execute complex projects at hand.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. A romantic dinner with your loved one may await you. A priceless gift may add more texture to your romance. Financially you may get confused about your monetary future and may start speculating over various aspects related to your income. You may get expressive at work, whether in a meeting or an informal discussion. A practical view may help in solving complex problems whereas emotional opinions may catch the attention of seniors to explore new opportunities.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. You may tickle the funny bone of your beloved as you may crack excellent jokes that may melt their heart. Financially you may remain unsure about funds. Confusion may arise on how to enhance your income. It may get difficult to judge ways and means of saving money. At work, your energy levels may rise to the peak as you may constantly work towards improvements. You may be an inspiration for your team to achieve tough targets

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. The whole-hearted support from your sweetheart may melt away your worries and relax your mood. This may pave the way to a loving relationship. On the monetary front, you may get a pinch to your pocket as expenses may exceed income. The picture may either not be rosy on the professional front. You may engage in a war of words with colleagues. This may be the result of wasting energy on mammoth projects. So take a break and ignite your sense of humor.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. You may be in a blissful state to bring a smile on your beloved’s face. It may be the best phase of your life as you may spend a refreshing evening close to each other. Financially you may get a good scope for earning. There may be the hope of recovering back your previous dues. At the office, you may be fortunate to get praise from your boss and hero-worship from colleagues. Although, you may have to wait to start a new venture.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Make sure you do not question your beloved’s honesty. Be fair in giving them their share of love and care as you may be handsomely rewarded for the same. A good and lucrative job offer may enthuse you. The time may be favorable for a job or vocation change. Be careful in money matters as all your actions today may mean ‘business’. Staying focused and channelizing energies in the right direction may help you to accomplish important projects at the workplace.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. In love do let emotions get the better of you in matters of the heart. There may be indications of visiting an exotic overseas location with your beloved. The day shows that you may rely on luck and others for your financial progress. However, your effort and hard work may have a small role to play in gaining financial opportunities. Professionally your intellectual powers may be tested. Nonetheless, you may dazzle everyone with new software that you may develop.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. Be ready to get a surprise and woo your lover. You will be able to steal the attention of your partner tonight. You will not be very happy with your financial standing today. However, you should not allow negative thoughts to dominate you. Positive and optimistic thinking can do wonders for you. Get ready to face a barrage of routine activities and projects in the office today. Work your way through it diligently, without losing yourself in the maze.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Be gentler and more attentive to your loved one and you will definitely reap benefits. Co-operating with your sweetheart will fetch true love that you are looking for. This is an ideal time to build social or professional contacts and create opportunities, which may help you earn in future. The time is really good for approaching organizations who can give you assignments. You might be passing stressful times at work. It's because today's astral configuration is coming down heavily on you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. Being circumspect will also help you in your love life. Don't let the cacophony of clashes disturb your harmonious relationship. This is a favourable day to apply for bank loans or personal loans but before you apply, please ensure that you are aware of your exact needs. You need to rework your day to day needs. There'll be a race in the office today to be in the boss' good books. You should gear up for cut-throat competition at the workplace.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. You may be ready to experiment something different with your loved one. In terms of finances, if your heart says that this is the right investment, don’t think twice. The day is also very favourable for selling out property that you own or selling an old vehicle or any other electronic item. Since you'll be suffering constant mood swings today, your concerted effort at meeting deadlines will go unnoticed. Instead, your superior will demand that you handle more tasks than one.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Today you are passionate and energetic. Your desire to meet your loved one will be so strong you may overstep the speed limit. This is an ideal day to do research on a house or vehicle to buy but a final decision can be taken at a later stage. The day is good for surfing and speculating but not for buying. Today's celestial energies make you enterprising enough to accomplish your tasks without experiencing any problems.