Astrological predictions for June 26, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. A mushy conversation with your darling is on the cards. After all, it’s good for your emotional appeal. Today you will be concerned about financial planning and long term security. Your desire to have a more stable financial graph will increase, and you will pay more attention to expenditure. An ideal day to put forward the best of your efforts. You will feel confident and energetic today.You will finish all your tasks within the deadline.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You will wake up feeling determined and decisive today. Be careful as your rigid views may make you seem stubborn. You may not be willing to come halfway during a conflict and will make a habit of articulating your viewpoint. Tension at the workplace will eat through most of your time today. Your agenda for the day will be health and well-being. It goes without saying that you will chalk out a fitness plan and immediately start exercising.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Spending time in the company of your darling will refresh and rejuvenate your senses. Read out the romantic poems you have written for them. Today you will waste your funds on things that are not essential. Your efforts to do better may be channelized in the wrong direction. Hence, you are advised to ensure that your hard work doesn't go in vain. Be very careful of your duties and responsibilities.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Today you are likely to succeed in your efforts to please your beloved by spending money on him/ her. This is a very auspicious day to exchange gifts. Stars are in your favour to win someone’s heart by spending! You are in a perfect mood to boost creativity. A big pat for the tasks you have accomplished at the workplace will add to your happiness. You will tend to inspire others to think out-of-the-box.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Your relationship with your loved one must be handled tactfully. You will simply put aside your love life due to excess work and that may hamper your relationship. You need to be extremely careful while lending money, as it will be very difficult for you to recover it. Today you can start a project of your own which may later turn out to be monetarily beneficial. Your creativity will see its maximum boost.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Today you shall be very pragmatic in matters of finances and will not be spending any money thoughtlessly. If you wish to make decisions regarding investments, today is a lucky day. You will hit the nails on the head. Your practical approach or realistic attitude will help you finish off your work on time today. Fast and smooth work will keep you ahead of the competition. You will plan upcoming projects in advance.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. A lovely time with your sweetheart is on the cards. Today is the time to cut back, relax and enjoy what providence has provided you. It is not a great day to aim for huge financial gains as stars are unlikely to favour you. Finding solutions to complex problems will keep you busy. You are advised to have a pliant attitude if you want to learn from your seniors. Devote this day to recharge your drained batteries.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You will likely receive moral support from your sweetheart. Understanding your beloved deeply will give you peace of mind. Money spent today will be an investment and will not be wasted. If you expend money behind getting your personal or professional relations mended, it will be an ideal investment. You may not be in a great mood today. You would like to have a stress-less day spending time with colleagues, giving instructions or suggesting some ideas.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You are honest but you need to be responsive to your sentimental partner. Your loved one may demand you to be mature. You need to be realistic and practical enough to understand your partner’s needs. If you want to work on your finances, you need to review your balance-sheet objectively; you will know where you have gone wrong and be able to rectify your mistakes. You will give and get appreciation from colleagues, boss or senior authorities.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Today will prove to be a perfect day if you want to disclose a special feeling, secret or a long desired plan. Your brain-cells are active enough to grasp and learn. How about learning more regarding investment or speculation? Alternatively, you can invest money behind some piano lessons or any art. A gainful day is waiting for you. Your mind will be lively and unusually inventive at the workplace. Your ideas and skills will fetch appreciation from your boss or senior authorities.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Cosmic undercurrents reveal that issues will engross your domestic affairs. Sorting out issues with your lover can help you create a lasting relationship. You are advised against purchase of electronic gadgets or things that have just been introduced in the market. Such investments will give you only short term joy and you must try to control your temptation. The day demands you to strike a perfect balance between your personal and professional needs.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Avoid being inflexible as you may end up hurting near and dear ones. Listen to your sweetheart as it may sort out some important issues. Remember, every investment has some return, tangible or intangible. The day finds you in an expressive mood. Plus, your confidence level will also be high. Your colleagues will listen to your instructions. The dexterity with which you will handle communications will make your routine tasks easier.