Astrological predictions for June 24, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Singles may discover new love whereas committed people may take their relationship to a new level. Your enthusiasm may enliven the spirits of your beloved. In matters of finance, you may get a little impulsive as there may be a temptation to pre-book for some online deal or just grab a deal haphazardly. At the workplace, you may be occupied by hectic activities throughout the day. Starting a new venture or taking an initiative to achieve an important project with the help of colleagues may be indicated.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. It’s a good day for your love life as there is no hassle foreseen with your beloved. Your romantic life will play an important role today as you are likely to think for your future. Since you are too insecure about financial planning, you would do well to seek the help of others, but ensure that they are your well-wishers. Challenges will come your way, and you need to be prepared to take responsibilities.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Social activities will occupy your schedule. Unfortunately, you will have no time to spend with your sweetheart. Getting in touch with your partner will keep your relationship intact. You are advised to strictly avoid investing your hard earned money in speculative markets as you may end up making wrong decisions. Your performance as a leader of the group will be spectacular and please your colleagues. The spontaneous spirit in you will help create a positive aura.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Today looks set to be a day full of extremes, especially when it comes to your shifty moods. However, you will need to keep reminding yourself of not getting overly emotional or impractical. Otherwise you may end up being in complicated situations. Doing multiple tasks could drain you but it will also give you a sense of achievement. The day is good for investment of energy but not for investment in realty or even vehicles.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You will pay more attention to the younger members in the family. You will guide the children in improving their daily schedule. Your health will be very good and if you don't want to get tired, stay positive about things. The day indicates that you will be able to maintain your life-style with the help of money and there won’t be any compromise in the same. At the same time, your drive to earn more money may be active.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. After a hard day, you will like to be alone. It’s sweet to dim the lights and relax with a soothing number. You may feel that your efforts to earn money are going in vain. However, this is a passing phenomenon. You should not be shaken up by things going wrong today. Pending tasks seem to get finished on time and your computer is expected to get loaded with responsibilities. More complex and critical tasks are coming your way.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You may spend money on pleasing your life-partner or someone who has been with you for a long time. You may also spend money to maintain your public image. Today, you will enjoy the mixed benefit of work plus pleasure. However, with an increase in responsibilities, you must not expect a rise in pay scale. Rechecking the current working status will help you develop a systematic routine. Your day will be full of social interactions and communication with people.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You love to spend a good time with your soulmate but your profession will not allow it. Your love life may get affected since you seem to get too engrossed in work. You may have no time to think about the person closest to your heart. You are advised to avoid taking loans today as it may be difficult for you to repay. You may feel you are putting in more efforts to earn good money but not being rewarded.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You seem to be kissed by imagination rather than the ground reality. You need to work on your temperament to relate to your sweetheart better. You are able to work on your own with dignity as you know how to get the things done. You will work smoothly on your project, though you may need someone to guide you. You should empower your skill related to the attention to detail. Excellent mood will make you undertake many activities today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Your love life is likely to be moderate today. There may not be any travelling but you are likely to spend a comfortable time at home. However, you will support your sweetheart in domestic activities. You may feel uncomfortable once you step inside the office. It will take time for you to get into the right mood. You are likely to start work later and be able to finish all the tasks on time. Remember, an active body also keeps your mind healthy.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Handling matters of love is something which you are skilled at. However, your nature may not be appealing to your spouse today. Though you may not be flush with funds today, it is not entirely a dry day either. Your desire to pile up more finances will be high but you should plan your income first. You will focus on important communications related to work. It's also a favourable day for tie-ups with service providers.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Differences of opinions are likely to misguide you. Try to be faithful to your sweetheart and clear out all issues obstructing your way to a blissful relationship. Today is a good day for money matters. You will be able to see the worth of your invested money. You may also feel proud of what you have in your bank account or in terms of assets. It's the best time to request for an appraisal, though it may come after some time. You may occupy with some busy routines as you will work closely with your teammates and seniors. Professional life seems to be quite tough for you as you may have to take some tough decisions.