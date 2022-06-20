Astrological predictions for June 20, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Expect a fun-filled day in love and relationship. Your sweetheart may want to be pampered today. This may pave the way to a long-lasting love bond. In finances this may be the ideal time to pay off previous debts. Despite not being conservative you may hold the grip on your expenses. Professionally the day may demand you to multitask. Your managerial skills may be put to test. However, some brainstorming sessions may ensure progress that may win you appreciation from your seniors.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Though you don't seem to be giving full attention to your sweetheart, you will make sure that you don't hurt him/her. Things may go wrong in the relationship but you need to keep patience. You have to transform the negative feelings of your sweetheart into a positive state of mind. A somewhat stressed day due to important work. You may also remain busy with meetings. Due to high levels of energy, you will be able to deal with everything very well.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. The evening may turn memorable in the company of your sweetheart. You may feel confident to move with the pace of your daily lifestyle. Love life may be exciting for the day. Your happiness index may be closely connected to your financial index. Make sure you pay equal attention to both and maintain the required balance. Professionally it may be a busy day as meetings and interactions may keep you moving from one place to another. You may remain focused and prioritize your tasks.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Your love life may be hassle free as you are likely to pour your emotions for your beloved. Spending quality at home and with your sweetheart may bring immense happiness. Discrepancies in your financial planning may be fixed with some divine help. Start looking for practical and feasible solutions for problems rather than brooding over them. Overseas contacts may prove beneficial at the workplace. Job insecurity may engulf you in the first half of the day but the feeling may soon fade away.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. A time to shun off your ego and abide by your partner's decisions. This may revive the drooping spirit in your relationship. Be open-minded and flexible to welcome good offers for financial gains. Try to adjust with others if you wish to boost your income. Professionally you may get on the energy saving mode. Keep away from quarrels at the workplace. Enhance and divert your concentration power towards productive activities as there may be chances of indulging in gossip.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. The day may engage you in enjoyable moments with your spouse. Your partner may appreciate your commitment towards work. Monetarily you may realize the worth of your hard earned money as you may calculate the sum you spend on bad habits. This may help to focus on savings. Research and development at the workplace may attract your attention. Implement your plans and actions but take time and don't rush into things . An important decision may bring fruitful results.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You may wish to share your ideas with your partner. Your creative abilities may come to the fore as you may get vocal about your feelings. Individuals dealing with stocks and shares or property may need to re-invest. The day may be profitable for rotating money intelligently. Don't forget to seek an expert’s advice before speculating. Your proficient performance may be appreciated and you may be a source for inspiration at the workplace. At important meetings you may consider points highlighted by colleagues.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You may spend some quality time with family and your spouse. Your beloved may be a source of happiness and mental satisfaction at times when you may feel low. In finances you may just need to go with the flow and keep accumulating wealth. You may have to struggle to get the best out of life. Make sure you channelize your money in productive activities. At office you may lack energy to shoulder responsibilities. Refrain from deep thinking and let it not affect your work.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. A romantic conversation over the phone with your beloved or exchanging a few sweet messages will make you feel on cloud nine. Though you plan to blow your partner with emotion, your maturity will be tested. Emotionality with a practical mind will make you a responsible spouse. Today you'll be more focused on your performance at work. Your work will inspire your workmates. Good discussions with friends will raise your spirit. Health looks fine as you'll join some sports activities.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Soft-spokenness and compromise may help as managing emotional complexities may get challenging for the day. Family life may sound boring. However, spending time in entertainment activities may keep the flame burning. Money drives you and lack of money may drive you crazy. As stars may favor you in money matters, utilize the time to maximize your income. Communication skills may help to convince people at the workplace. Success may follow as you may ensure that your practical decisions are sound and logical.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. As you may be in a rollicking mood throughout the day your love life may be mesmerizing. Playing love games may be appreciated by your beloved. In money matters you may realize the importance of financial planning. There may be more outlets to earn and enhance income as you keep exploring aspects related to money. Professionally an ideal day to start new projects. Your talent, logical and interpersonal skills may help to successfully handle managerial tasks. Decision-making may get easier.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Aquarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Emotional pressure may mount as there may be misunderstanding with your spouse. Speaking out your heart may definitely help to sort out matters. Hard work or talent may pay off in the coming days so make sure you stay tuned on the financial front. Unimportant matters may consume your valuable time at the workfront. Stay focused and concentrate on work as there may be chances of committing mistakes. However, it may be a day to rectify wrong deeds and ensure perfection.