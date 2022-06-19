Astrological predictions for June 19, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Romantic relationships may be blooming by the grace of the stars. Your pretty, charming, and playful appearance will attract your sweetheart and you will become the most desirable tonight. You will be in good health today. You will be mentally active. You will enjoy the day mainly on account of your good health. You will be handling money intelligently. Friend’s guidelines about investments or about financial planning can be very useful. On the whole, the day looks progressive and profitable.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Though you don't seem to be giving full attention to your sweetheart, you will make sure that you don't hurt him/her. Things may go wrong in the relationship but you need to keep patience. You have to transform the negative feelings of your sweetheart into a positive state of mind. A somewhat stressed day due to important work. You may also remain busy with meetings. Due to high levels of energy, you will be able to deal with everything very well.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You may get emotional support from your beloved today. Love life may be eventful with the help of your loved one. Creative and sweet romantic activities may cheer your mood. Make sure you welcome happiness to invite more money. Celebrate your financial success to enable Goddess Lakshmi to shower more fortune on you. At the office front you may try to finish difficult tasks with the help of colleagues. Work-related traveling may be indicated. An hectic day at the office may leave you exhausted by evening.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You are likely to be ignored by your partner so make sure you compose yourself to face highs and lows in your emotions. Adjustment is the way to a happy and smooth relationship. Your close contacts, especially your business or life partner may come to your aid in financial matters. Professionally essential activities may face delays so refrain from planning tasks for the day. Undertake work as per your potential and limits and think twice before making any important decisions.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Your beloved may give you all the attention and importance for the day. Happy moments may bring you closer to each other. On the financial front there may be a strong possibility of getting some good offers to start a new venture with someone. New professional and business tie-ups may boost your financial strength. The day may call for contemplation as you may feel you are being paid peanuts for your enormous efforts. However,patience may help to overcome challenges.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Love life may remain uneventful. Turning a workaholic may tend to ignore your partner. So make sure you spend quality time with them. However, this may not affect your relationship. Routine expenses may be foreseen. It may be time for introspection to check whether you are not spending more than your income. At the professional front working despite working discreetly your work may not go unnoticed. Pay attention towards the attitude of colleagues and share your experiences that may benefit subordinates.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. You may manage a private event at your home or garden lounge. There may be plans for an entertainment programme with your beloved. A get-together with old friends may refresh you. Financially luck may favour you. Till date, whatever you have invested may look good to you. It’s not necessary to do away with anything to meet your current financial requirements. Professionally you may get every opportunity to polish your work skills. This may help to improve your abilities as well as impress your boss.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. A nice time with family may make your day. You may get in the mood of enhancing a good relationship with your spouse. On the monetary front you may benefit from mid-term investments. The time may be ideal for sinking money in fruitful projects. Go ahead and in case of cash deficiency apply for a loan. You may get generous with your subordinates since they may help you to sort out differences within the team you handle.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Luck factor may work for you in love and relationships. You may come up with romantic ideas to please your sweetheart. This may make it easy for you to reciprocate your feelings. Short distance trips may bring gains. You may benefit from work coming from siblings and colleagues. A never-ending spirit may draw you closer to your goals on the work front. You may be applauded by your seniors for a well-executed project. A cheerful nature may help you to shoulder more responsibilities in future.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Stress may vanish as you spend quality time with your family. Flexibility may open doors to a successful love relationship. Besides, you may welcome a positive change on the domestic front. Financial transactions done for the day may attract more money. Past investments may bring excellent results. At work you may remain busy planning meetings and scheduling work for the week. You may need to work on your communication skills. Above all, things may bring satisfaction at the end of the day.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. The time may be just perfect to get into a relationship. Friendship may eventually pave the way to a committed union. However, you may not be ready for marriage but would wish to remain happy and cheerful with your loved one. Financial planning may work for the day. Your intelligence may help you to overthink about aspects related to money matters. At work, it may be time to plan strategies for upcoming work. An intelligent discussion at meetings may bring favourable results.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. You may not wish to share your feelings with your beloved but discussing issues may bring relief. Today you may experience bad times in matters related to finance. Luck may also not favour you for some time. However, with the strong influence of stars you may remain unmoved by it. Handling daily boring tasks may seem difficult due to confusion at the workplace. The best remedy to keep depression at bay may be to learn to handle pressure. Therefore, get practical and discuss matters with peers.