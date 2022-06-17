Astrological predictions for June 17, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. A casual day on the personal front. The day focuses mainly on your work. This will eventually keep your love life detached. You may feel bored in your personal life. You will be happy once you keep in touch with your loved one. You should avoid long working hours to save energy for the next day. Do not stretch yourself beyond your own limits. While you are responsible for others, you are responsible towards yourself too, thus to maintain good health, you should do the necessary.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. A practical attitude in love life will call for some trouble. You may feel you are lost inside. However, you will get emotional support whenever you will sit with your beloved. Understanding with your sweetheart is likely to solve major problems. You will try to save your energy today. This will help you give better output at work or in any other area of life. You will be controlling your diet today, which too will help maintain good health.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Love life may remain peaceful. A romantic conversation is likely to stimulate your passion. Spending quality time with your beloved may pave the way to a long-term relationship. Owing to financial pressures you may not be able to perform well. Refrain from worrying unnecessarily and work towards a better tomorrow. Mood swings may play the spoilsport at the office. It may be an average day with no significant events taking place. Don’t run away from your responsibilities for the day.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. A great news may await you on the love front. Planning new ways to impress your beloved may be foreseen. Those in committed relationships may tie the knot. A pragmatic approach may make you feel at ease in financial matters. You may be able to save a commendable amount of your income. At the work place make you may have to agree to decisions taken by seniors to avoid confrontations. However, it may be a temporary phase as you may soon back the energy and enthusiasm.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Romance may be in the air and you may enjoy it to the fullest. You may take centre-stage in love matters as your boldness is likely to stimulate your beloved’s desires. Good financial conditions may propel you to spend more for the day. Remain hopeful as better days may be in store for you. At the office you may work harder which may turn situations hectic for you. Control your temper and avoid confrontations with superiors as you may land up getting into unnecessary arguments.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. It may be a day to get vocal about your feelings. You may plan a visit to a beautiful location with your beloved. Professionals may receive good news about their future progress along with chances of increase in their financial status. At the work front you may develop a strong bonding with the organization as you may come up with innovative plans and ideas. You may mature in your thoughts as you may undertake important tasks and responsibilities.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Love life may seem boring and you may need to come up with something creative to revive the spark in your relationship. However, your entertaining nature may help you to make the bonding turn harmonious. Financially businessmen may get good returns for old stocks, that they may need to dispose off. Avoid investments for the day. Professional life may get dim and dull but you may need to adhere to it. However, you may experience a smooth workflow with the help of colleagues.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You may tend to dominate your partner. Your love life can get safe only if you learn to give your partner some space. Maintaining a harmonious relationship may make your spouse feel happy. In money matters make sure you don't spend lavishly only to regret it later. As the day may bring less potential to earn and average potential to spend. Things may get favorable on the professional front. A confident approach and learning from past mistakes may help to achieve success.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Managing emotional stress may get easier with your beloved by your side. Mutual understanding may gradually improve. However, you may need to refrain from making direct remarks to your partner. Monetarily you may be in a good mood as may lend a helping hand to anyone. On the professional front things may move smoothly as you may develop friendly relations with colleagues. Although, work may get demanding and it may get necessary to remain calm and composed.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Love life may be in full swing and you may want to surprise your partner with a gift. The bond may get stronger as you may value and give your beloved space to express their feelings. In money matters past investments may pay off well. You may further plan good strategies for expanding business and enhancing finances. At the office you may be full of energy. Confidence may help to focus and maintain a long-term career. However, you may need to be careful while making decisions so that your efforts are well-rewarded.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. You may have to sacrifice in love life. Your fault-finding attitude may not bring your beloved closer to you. Understanding your loved one will be the challenge. Today you will be spending money with due consideration of practical scenarios. As your luck is not much in your favour, you should review your financial strength before spending. You should take your time in whatever you do. You will be safe if you work as calmly as possible.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Love life may remain calm and peaceful as your beloved may fill your heart with immense joy and happiness. Expect a jovial conversion with your loved one for the day. It may be a favorable day to organize get-togethers and throw parties, even if it costs you a bomb! This reflects you may have a satisfactory day on the monetary front. Professional life may be smooth. You may be appreciated by colleagues and seniors for your hard work and dedication.