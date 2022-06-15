Astrological predictions for June 15, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. You will be prepared for romantic connections. If you are already in one, expect it to blossom. You will be able to find proper resources who can finance you or who can help you with your project. Today you are going to meet the right people at the right time and get the right opportunities. Your enthusiasm will help you achieve your routine activities easily in the office today. You will be ready to take more challenges in the evening.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You need to think about the pros and cons before getting into a relationship. You should not get into traps of negative vibrations. Don’t let other people’s view about your financial standing affect you; as it will deviate you from what you desire to do with your money or life. You may be pushed to work harder at the office today. This, of course, may not bother you as you are practical by nature.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Difference of opinions may widen the gap in your relationship. Learn to respect the opinions of your beloved in case of arguments. However, things may turn better once you share responsibilities. In money matters you may invest in business or other activities to put up a good public image. Attention-seeking attitude at office may go in vain. A good day for interactions with masses. Although, you may have an average day in professional matters.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. In love and relationships you may need to be more adjusting and forgiving. Compromise may be the key to maintain peace and harmony in the association. In money matters you may need to establish a good rapport with colleagues as they may recommend good financial schemes. Applying for a loan may materialize.Professionally you may remain focused which may speed up the workflow. In short, planning, execution and intuition may play an important role in taking a smart approach.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. You may need to develop your interpersonal skills to maintain harmony in your love relationships. Things may move positively as you explore the unexplored side of your beloved’s emotions. Money matters may bring luck as an helping hand may get you on the right track to enhance your finances. On the work front you may get pumped for an active day. New opportunities to learn and adapt to situations may help you to exploit your creative inputs to get good results.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You may spend quality time with your beloved. It may be a good period as you are likely to balance your personal and professional efficiently. There may be expenses on the domestic front as you may have the desire to decorate or redecorate your home. The day indicates purchase of a new house or vehicle. Although, you may need to work on your budget for the day. Professionally you may get delayed solutions to your problems. Managing complex situations is likely to get difficult.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Love may flourish as you may encourage your beloved’s romantic moods. Make sure you utilize the day to keep up love and warmth in the relationship. Socializing may be indicated for the day. A mediocre day for finances as there may be no major income or losses. Although, you may keep a check on your monetary transactions. Professionally things may move smoothly. New assignments are likely to come your way. You may brim with confidence while making important decisions.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. The day may demand you to be careful not only while handling matters related to the heart but also work-related issues. Joint financial planning for the future with your beloved may be foreseen. Money transactions may run smoothly as you may successfully be able to meet your financial targets. There may be cash inflows from various sources. Professionally it may get difficult to maintain a smooth relationship with peers. Avoid rash behaviour with colleagues and learn to get practical.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. It is an encouraging day on the personal front and you can expect a gift from your partner. You will get emotional support from your partner. Because your buying impulse is going to be very high today, you may end up spending money on credit cards. You may also take loans to buy things. You will be able to express your opinions honestly in meetings at work. You need to avoid overdoing this as people may get the wrong impression.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You may have the let go attitude today. This will help you keep your emotional high tides in control. You may be busy enjoying entertaining activities with your sweetheart. This is an ideal time to invest money in some spiritual course. If you learn to meditate or if you join some cult, it will help you go deeper within. This will teach you the value of life. Routine work may seem bored and intellectual stress will keep you worried.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. You need to think seriously about your relationship. You may have to give your partner his or her space. Compromise with your partner will be the challenge. However, a better understanding between the two of you will keep you safe. Think about the money that you have on hand and then decide if you can afford to spend or not. If you meditate over the matter, it will be a waste of time. Face the reality, take decisions and move on!

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Ensure that your busy schedule does not let you sideline your love life. You may try to relate to your loved one. However, your dreamy thoughts may irritate your partner. Being emotional and practical will help you stay grounded and make your sweetheart feel easy. Today you shall be full of energy and hyperactive. You will not run after money but rather it will be the other way round. This is the ideal time to build a rapport with your superiors.