Astrological predictions for June 13, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You should not get frustrated due to your professional life or you may end up spoiling your relationships with your colleagues. You will express your love in the most creative way when it comes to your personal life. Emotional support from your soulmate will soften your heart. However, today is likely to be a very average day for money matters. You should not invest money anywhere today as it is likely not to work in your favour.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You might expect more from your loved one, but expect an average day on the love front. You need to remain cautious so that your words do not hurt your sweetheart. Make sure that ego does not reign your mind and affect the smooth relationship. This day doesn’t indicate huge expense, you are likely to remain concerned about your financial strength throughout the day. If you are in a partnership business, then your finances will be good.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Your full attention will be on work and you will tend to neglect your love life in the process. Good time-management will be important to keep your relationship going smoothly. So, you are advised to clear up important issues and maintain a harmonious relationship. You are advised to restrict your expenses on comforts, as well as the tendency to buy things on impulse. Your love for gadgets can burn a big hole in your pocket.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Love will dominate your thought process the entire day. Your heart will melt in the encouragement received from your sweetheart. This is a good day on the financial front. You seem to be confident in the office and therefore you will be raring to prove yourself. It's a lucky day for the researchers. You are likely to remain patient and carefully make the decisions. You will make sure that things will be done effectively.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. The difference of opinions may block your relationship. You should be a good listener when you are with your sweetheart since this is the only way to avoid arguments. Learning from your mistakes may re-open the door of a smooth relationship. The inflow of finances is going to be rather sluggish today. You would do well to keep a tab on your expenses, and not spend on anything, or your saving reserves will get depleted.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You may be over demanding today. Arguments with your beloved are on the cards. So stay cautious. It’s better to try to be humble to keep your partner happy. You shall pay a lot of attention to financial matters as your funds may be running low. Your colleagues are likely to seek you out today. They may wish to hear your expert opinion on matters. You will be more than glad to help them.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You may be in a playful mood. However, you need to control your expenses today. Cosmic configurations are such that you will find it difficult to control expenses. You believe in balancing all disciplines of life, but today you may disturb this balance by saying something wrong in the office. Your professionalism may be in question. Ensure that there is no dispute between you and your superiors. Be prepared to do multiple tasks on this very hectic day at work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Changing your approach towards life will reveal the real you. Try to solve the problems you are facing in love. You may take the help of your near and dear ones. Managing emotional complexity will be a challenge. You need to avoid criticizing your soulmate. You shall be in your original mood for money matters today. You feel it is important to build your financial profile, because it is what makes you consider yourself to be successful.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Things on the financial front look bleak, and this is all because of your extravagant nature. You shall spend money like water. If you don't control it, you will soon be in troubled waters. You wish to complete a certain project today itself, but it doesn't seem to happen. Some adverse circumstances may come your way. However, you should not give up. Stick to your objectives, things will be fine in a few days.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. If you are an engineer, you will consider investing your money in your dream project or a business venture. For athletes, today will be a favourable day for health and wealth. Socially, you will build a stronger reputation. Your concern about what your beloved thinks of you will distract you today. You may be in a good mood to spend quality time with your spouse. It’s time to express what you think about your life.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Relationship wise, it may not be a great day. You may have trouble dealing with your emotions. Managing the emotional stress will be the challenge. However, today you are going to do very well in your field of work, which will be directly linked to your financial progress too. You will strike to work harder at your job. Today, you should think pros and cons of the matter and avoid taking an impulsive decision.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Stability will be the main concern today. You may feel a bit insecure about your beloved. You may expect a lot but are not getting loyalty from your partner. Building better relationships with those around you will help you move ahead. Today you are going to rock, as luck is completely in your favour. You will be able to make good money today. If you have invested in the stock market, you are going to earn well.