Astrological predictions for June 11, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. This is a very promising day on the personal front. Today, you will be able to explore and make new contacts, who will be useful to you in the future. On the downside, you may remain lazy and unenthusiastic at your workplace. You need to seek the help of a colleague to sort out issues, as your decision power may not be good today. Eventually, your productivity may get affected.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Domestic responsibilities may take the majority of your attention. It will be safe if you don’t broaden the differences with your sweetheart over silly matters. Otherwise, it will turn out to be a major problem in life. Today, you might be more calculative so you will be doing away with things that need not be part of your day to day routine. You will avoid doing things that put financial pressure on you.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You will feel the need to pursue your passions today. You will give more time to your family and will spend as much time as possible with your children and will bestow your love and affection on them. You will be in an imaginative and romantic mood today. You need to harness your creativity into creating opportunities for yourself. Your partner may like to see the original you in terms of expression.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You will spend an enjoyable day with your favourite relatives and friends. In the office also, you will be afforded rare cooperation from all your colleagues. Financial gains are indicated. Health wise, though it is not a bad day, mood-wise, it is likely to be unpredictable. Today it is time to do some serious contemplation over financial matters and a take call on how to utilise your funds. Short distance trips done for work/business will be beneficial.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. You will be the flag-bearer for people around you, spreading hope and inspiration. You are advised to be the ideal family man today. By doing this, you will radiate affection and love. This will, in turn, work remarkably in cultivating positive relationships.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. You are at your best when communicating with others, and your silver-tongued speech will charm many. Your day will be spent in negotiating, meetings, and in interacting with people to get things done. At work, you may be put in charge of some investigative task. Towards the evening, people around you will find you incredibly charming and irresistible. On the whole, it's a good day from a health point of view. There won’t be any financial imbalance from any angle either.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Endless ambitions and limitless energy; a day tailored to perfection. On the career front, you will be looking for some challenging activities. You will have more than enough vigour to tackle anything that work or academics can throw at you. You may also become a bit health conscious and proactive. This may make you worry a bit about the near and distant future from a financial standpoint but don’t worry, things will be back in control during the second half of the day.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Your role in bringing around important and influential deals will be pivotal indeed. However, at work, the final result may not actually be up to the standards you expected. However, a pleasant evening with your beloved will clear all such shadows and lighten your mood. While the first half of the day is going to shower blessings of coins in your pocket, the second half of the day can be very tricky especially for a spendthrift like you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You will walk down the memory lane, cherish those lost moments and later on feel an urge to meet or contact old friends. Expectations of your near and dear ones, however, may seem burdensome. You are advised to invest your funds in furthering your career or business interests. You shall attempt to strike balance between your work and funds. You will ensure that you get adequate returns. You might get opportunities to learn or adapt new techniques to the workplace.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You will receive some good news today. Whatever has been in the pipeline may come out in the open and you'll see the desired output. Courageous and patient, you can deal with the toughest of challenges with an ease. It will be a good day for people associated with the stock market and finance. Today your level of enthusiasm will not drop at all. It seems that all the stars are in your favour.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. A day filled with socialising awaits you. You will likely make contact with near and dear ones you haven't met in a while. New associations and friendships could also occur. It is a pleasant and joyous day, so make the most of it. Your love life may take a back seat, as you will now give prime importance to your career growth. As you are not in sync with your inner-self today, you must meditate and gather yourself.