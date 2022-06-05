Astrological predictions for June 5, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Today, you will have to give in to your spouse's demands for improving the environment at home. In your own interest, it will be advisable, to hasten the measures needed to be taken and stay focussed on them as you are the one who is guilty of neglect. You will be so cheerful and energetic that you will eventually bring a smile on your partner’s face. You will even be surprised to explore your vivacity.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Today is the day of showing care and concern to all family members. Emotional connection will bring you closer to your loved one. You will need to gather your divided energies and must align your thoughts in such a way that you are able to work in a focussed manner. Physical health and mental health are equally important, this is what you are going to realise today. You will be happy to earn money from unexpected avenues.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Your logical and analytical ability will be very good today. So, you may end up making good decisions. During the first half of the day, you will be using your mind and logic to your benefit. Focus single-mindedly on your financial situation if you want to increase your income today. If you think of too many things, your mind will only get muddled. Luck is in your favour. Therefore, things should go well today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. There is a sound prospect that you will work hard to improve the welfare of your children. In the afternoon, you may hear good news about their academic success. In the evening, meditation and prayer will take much of your time. You don't usually calculate and tend to follow your heart when it comes to financial matters. Today also you shall follow the same pattern in money matters. Avoid taking up tasks that demand you to rack your brains.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Surviving an earthquake will seem easier compared to getting through this day without ruffling your feathers. It is not your best day, and you shall have to work really hard to meet your targets today. Business-wise, do not expect to gather the dividends you have been expecting so far. The day is going to start well and you will be in good health and mood. In the first half of the day, you will be clear in thinking and actions.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Creativity is bubbling inside you, asking to be uncorked. You may be struggling more than enough to tackle challenges thrown at you. Cash benefits will come your way in the office. However, you are advised to pay due attention to your health. Your love life is free of hassles today. You will find it easy to tell how to make concrete financial gains. Besides, you understand that every investment does not necessarily lead to the pot of gold.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You shall find your life more meaningful and fulfilling today because you will be able to indulge the artistic streak in your personality. In the evening, you may go out shopping. On the whole, an exciting day awaits you today. Be receptive to your partner's emotions if you want to attain the desired compatibility. Financial matters will be important today. With your hard work, you may also unlock doors of opportunity.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Suddenly, you may become health conscious. Today's resolution would be to eat healthily and live a healthy life. A regular exercise regime would top the list of daily activities. Today, you realise the true meaning of the adage, 'work is worship'. Implementing this in your day-to-day life would bring you closer to success. You shall be worried about money matters today. These worries will be regarding long-term monetary matters, inheritance or joint finances with your partners.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. A gradual weakening in your position. You are most likely to bring troubles upon yourself as the day progresses. Good economic gains are expected if you change the hub of your activities. The day will be average from a health point of view. However, it may be very difficult for you to remain in a stable mood. Income or expenses will both receive equal consideration on your part. Your productivity will wane as the day proceeds.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You are advised to look at things from another point of view before taking a call on financial matters. It would be better to follow your own instinct on the financial front. Things may not look smooth in the matters of the profession. You need to postpone any important meeting today. Patience is the most striking characteristic of your sign, so let it guide you. A sense of accomplishment will eventually fill you with happiness.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You will be performance oriented and performance focussed during the first half of the day whereas the second half of the day will draw your attention towards health. You should not waste time behind fruitless aims and must decide your priorities. Today is a good time to book your profits because if you wait any longer, you may receive the same amount of profits. The entire day you will be busy in technical troubleshooting.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Contemplating on the source which triggered problems for you recently will be the order of the day. Identifying the source is half the work done; eliminating it is just a matter of initiative and courage. Arguments may make you feel tired or may make you feel stressed, so stay calm with others. The day sees you at sixes and sevens on numerous issues. Today's planetary alignment will not allow you to stick to one thing and your mind will waver.