Astrological predictions for June 2, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. There may be excitement in your love life as you may share some close moments with your beloved. You may get passionate and thrilled to experiment with new ways to satisfy your partner. Financial matters may not be your priority for the day. It may be an average day. Speculative deals may need to be avoided. Don’t expect happy endings in the office. There may be times when you may lose your temper. However, maintaining a cool temperament may help.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Be careful with your words as they may heal as well as hurt! Control your emotions as true love needs commitment and long-term dedication. Avoid thinking intensely about your finances as commercial instincts may be partly active today. The situation at the work front may get challenging as managing an excessive workload along with tough decision making may be the most difficult part of the day. However, things may get under your tight rein at the end of the day.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You may expect a gala time with your sweetheart after a hard day at the workplace. Colorful attire, rocking music, and an exotic location may create a soothing effect in your mind. You may get good opportunities to enhance your finances. Plan short term financial plans lest they may prove futile in the long run. The day may be supportive as far as professional matters are concerned. You may discover important information through thorough research in your field.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Today, you will feel blessed. You will have the proverbial Midas touch, albeit with a slight difference you will not touch the people you love and turn them to gold. You will just touch their heart and make them happier.. You will be able to address more important tasks with better energy and focus in the second half of the day however in the first half of the day either health or mood may not be so good.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. There are good days, bad days, and then there are days like today. A mixed bag of fortunes for you is foreseen. Make your family the centre of your world, and show them the love and affection that they deserve. In the first half of the day, there are chances of coming across challenges today but you will be dealing with them with due attention and confidence. You are likely to have some fiscal gains today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. The spotlight is on you, and it'll be one of those excellent days. Difference of opinions might crop up at work, but stroll over them. Later in the day, candles and dinner will make you feel blessed. Nothing else will matter except your loved one’s happiness. With your stars shining brightly, the evening will send a shower of emotions rushing through your veins. Enjoy the climactic outburst! Try to make this evening a memorable one.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Today, you will like to do something special in a subject that interests you. Past incidents or memories will flash in your mind today. With today's planetary alignment, harmony should prevail in your love life as well. Work-wise too, you will be flexible and be ready to compromise. This will work in your favour as resistance often takes off a lot of energy and can make one feel tired. Your flexibility will help keep the strained nerves cool.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Today, you may be at your creative best and encourage various forms of arts. If the passion grows, you may even consider taking lessons in classical music or dance. There may be something amiss in joint finances or in joint assets. You will be inspired to look deeply into the accounting part or you may wish to investigate where things are going wrong. The genius in you will come to the fore at the work front.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Simple living and high thinking will be your mantra today. Approach your work with innovative thoughts and diplomatic words. Later in the day, family, friends and relatives revel in the attention that you shower on them. Students will excel in their studies and marvel in leisure activities. If you go wrong anywhere today, your loved one might come to extend helping hands. You should learn to accept situations and people as they are.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. The usually high spirit that you display at work is likely to be dampened today by a trivial issue. So, try not to let too many thoughts trouble your mind today. Money matters may be pressing, forcing you to take risks. In the circumstances, keeping your cool will be the best thing to do, for a minor slip can cost you all that you may not be prepared to lose. Today can be demanding at both personal and professional fronts.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You remain brilliant, both on the personal and professional fronts. Your rivals will envy your easy charm. There will be consistent demand from the environment, which at the end of the day will make you feel very tired. Do not stretch your working hours beyond capacity. If you have invested in the stock market, today is a good time to off-load them as you are unlikely to make so much profit in the future as you will today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You will need to enlist the cooperation of your colleagues while chalking out strategies at the workplace today if you desire to make substantial progress. The good news is that your efforts are likely to fructify. Some important decisions will be delayed if left unattended until the evening. You need to be extremely careful with your words since they can affect your friends more than you realise. You should follow your instincts rather than following your logic.