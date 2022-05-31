Astrological predictions for May 31, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Exchanging exciting gifts with your beloved may spice up your love life. An adventurous night may be seen on the cards. Money matters may take an auspicious turn as you are likely to earn reasonably through your vast experience. You may make some extra gains with the help of your talents. There may be indications of some quick earnings on the professional front. Though it may not be tangible, but may surely add brownie points to your PMR sheet!

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Your love life will blossom as you may adopt creative ways to win your partner’s heart. You may play some romantic tunes or watch a favourite romantic movie. A fun-filled time is on the cards. Today you may even wish to buy new ornaments or jewelry. You will be willing to present yourself as a charming person in social situations, thus you may wish to buy branded clothes that look classy.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. You will unleash the full force of your charm. You are likely to have a delightful evening with your loved one. Today money may be spent on health issues so you are advised to be very careful about your health fitness. Avoid getting into unhealthy eating habits. Also, pointless activities may drain away your time today. Ensure that your hard labor does not go waste. Concentration on work may certainly give you a productive day.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. The level of your emotional satisfaction will keep you away from all worries. You will be responsible for all the domestic works though you will prioritize your romance. Your sense of humor will play an important role in getting closer to your partner. Today is going to be a routine day for financial matters wherein monetary gains are not very visible, unless you put in efforts. In other words, you shall not be lucky in financial matters.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Your creative spirit will occupy your heart till midnight. You may not be able to devote much time to your sweetheart. Today is just right to direct your energies towards pointed action that can help to make more money in the future. Your creative spirit will demand freedom. Getting innovative is the right way to produce better results at work. You may not agree with your boss on some matters and may likely to go confrontational.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. On this day, luck will be in your favour with respect to money matters. Your approach towards expenses will help you. You will research well buying or selling anything. Luck is on your side today. You will be the champion in the mind of your boss. With a practical attitude, you will excel at your work. Your boss will be more than happy with you as you will finish all tasks on time.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You may express your true love today. Communicating your feelings to your loved one can help you keep misunderstandings at bay. This is the time to cut back, relax and enjoy what providence has provided you. It’s not a good day to target huge fiscal gains as stars are not in your favour. You may remain unenthusiastic at work as you may find yourself engaged in clearing pending tasks. You may feel you are bound to take responsibilities.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Your sense of humor may play an important role to get closer to your loved one. Your easy-going nature will smoothen the road to a blissful relationship. Money spent today will be an investment and it’s not going to be wasted. If you spend money behind strengthening your personal or professional relations, it will be an ideal investment for the day. But you need to be alert while performing routine tasks. Doing meditation daily will keep you calm.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. The nerd in you will rise to the fore today. Religious literature will catch your fancy. You can be seen diving deep into pages of detective tomes, murder and science fiction. You will not sit idle today. You will plan your work in such a way that your energy is used properly. Health-wise, it's an average day so don't push yourself too much. Give time to yourself too and spend some time in seclusion.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You want to enhance your knowledge by exploring foreign shores, but luck hasn't favoured you yet. Today to be a favourable day for you to try again for higher studies. If associated with the stock market or speculation, you are likely to make profits. You will come across many opportunities, but you need to identify and explore them to the fullest. You will be able to develop positive understanding with your partner today.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You always see the larger picture, and desire to channelise all your energies towards making things better. Such a positive approach makes you an excellent team player and enables you to bring novel ideas and effective solutions to the table. You will be the life of every party you will go today. After you call it a day at the office, you will be in a hurry to rush home to have a wonderful evening with your family.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. This day promises to be filled with much romance and laughter. A breath of fresh air could waft into old relationships, or new ones could be formed. However, this is likely to be a drawn-out process. Health should not be a problem for you today. However, you should not allow your mind to impact your health. Generally, you think from the heart but today your mind will also be equally active and you will be applying logic to things.