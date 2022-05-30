Astrological predictions for May 30, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You tend to be calculative. Though you may wish to spend money buying gifts for your loved one, you may end up being a miser. Today your approach towards money matters will be more pragmatic, which will help you achieve desired financial targets in a relatively shorter term. You will feel realistic today and tend to analyze everything from a practical point of view as you want to make some tangible gains. However, you also need to focus on work.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. You tend to be more practical today. You need to be diplomatic to hold on to a sense of harmony. Today you will be in the mood to spend hard cash on your appearance. But, you will not overspend. You will find the ‘best deal’ or you may bargain hard before buying a service. You will discover your innate qualities and realize your potential. You will be able to speed on tasks and will complete the important projects on time.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. You shall be a bit careless about finances today. You may end up paying too much for something that you need to buy immediately. You should do proper market research before buying anything. Your hard work seems to go in vein today. You will try to influence people through your moral values. Channelize your energy to a right direction. Be careful of your colleagues who may try to tarnish your image.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. You will remain stress-free today and enjoy peace of mind. Discussing the future with your spouse will be the best idea. You will be in the right frame of mind to perform well in the meetings. Your diligence and commitment to work shall reward you in future. You need to delegate work to people whom you can count on. You should not take all the load yourself as it might drain your energy.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. You will look to give your house a new appearance by decorating it or undertaking some renovation projects. You will make the best out of waste and produce some truly marvellous pieces of art for improving the ambience of your nest. You will be able to save up on some money. With your concentration soaring and self-confidence also rising, you shall be able to complete your work within the preset time-limits.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Keep an open mind and give vent to your imagination. You will feel very creative today and will pursue your innovative ideas. Luck will favour you, and some things on which you took some risk will bear fruits. You will be very energetic and enthusiastic about all the work you do. Today, fortune will favour you in financial matters. Your positive approach towards expenses will help you make right decisions. You will research well buying or selling anything.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You will be busy today and will be able to attain your goals in your field of work today. Your level of enthusiasm will be at its peak. You will also be able to strike a perfect balance in your social and personal life. However, this is not a good day to carry out physically exhaustive activities. Today may not be too auspicious for financial matters either. You are advised not to invest money aggressively.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. You are most likely to resent the dominating and overbearing nature of your partner today. Patience will probably go to the dumps in this case then. However, you are advised to sit together and resolve all personality clashes and quarrels because of the larger scheme of things. Stressful time at work is on the cards today. A perfect balance between professional and personal like will help you come out of the stressful situation.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You will be religiously inclined today. Listening to soft, instrumental music will soothe your nerves. Give time to yourself and spend some moments in seclusion. Put issues on the back-burner and let things happen the way they happen. This is an ideal day for revitalizing yourself by giving more relaxation to your mind. Calm mind will help maintain good health. You will be able to learn to save money today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. God helps those who help themselves; likewise, your sincere efforts will be paid off well today. If you're dealing with shares and stocks, it may be your day, today. Your life partner will prove to be lucky for your success, so give them the credit they deserve. Today is a favourable day to think about some long term investments, however, stars are not in favor of you investing in property. Money may be spent behind leisure activities.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Bursting with new ideas, you want to make the world a better place! You will give your best in a team and will come up with great schemes and solutions. For quite some time, you have taxed yourself enough due to various tasks so now is the time to give yourself enough rest. Be careful while performing technical work. It is a day to rectify or sort out issues related to systems and software.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Home is where the hearth is, in which the troubles you need to deal with today are smouldering. Running away from your problems will simply have you out of breath; it would be wiser to take a stand and find solutions to petty conflicts without losing your perspective. Make no mountains out of molehills. This is an ideal time to take a call on matters related to money or take any decision that requires more logical thinking.