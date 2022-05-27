Astrological predictions for May 27, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. If you are aiming to marry soon, you can start making preparations today. However, before you take the final decision, it would be better to look at both sides of the coin. Activities related to such an alliance will dominate today, and by the end of the day you may feel very elated. Invest your time and energy in serious contemplation. Things will go smoothly as per your plan. Have faith in the stars.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. It’s safe to be diplomatic in matters of the heart. You need to be cautious and careful of your words if you want to enjoy happiness in perpetuity. You will not be rash at all with your financial decisions. Unexpected expenses are most likely. You should avoid lending money to others today, as chances of easy recovery are very less.The daily routine will keep you busy. You need to take an important decision regarding a major project.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Love matters may take a back seat as being moody may take you nowhere. However, understanding your beloved may give you a precious opportunity to strengthen your love bond. Monetarily, you are likely to gain a windfall today. Though it may not be an enormous one you may celebrate with friends. Professionally you may gather data and resources for an ongoing project. You may plan outsources for techniques to secure gains from professional contacts.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Try to be diplomatic in handling matters related to the heart. However, you may have to learn some new things from your partner so stay romantically updated. Financially you may generate more money. A willingness to put in efforts to earn more may bring good long-term results. On the work front, situations may get challenging as you may juggle different tasks. Ensure you get all your tasks accomplished effectively. Nonetheless, you are likely to gain better results as things may gradually fall in place.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You may need to adopt a compromising nature to make things work in your favor. Your soulmate may demand loyalty and commitment from you. Ensure you put in your best to strengthen the love bond. Luck may shine on you in financial matters. You may enjoy ease and comforts but make sure you don't fall for risky speculative deals. Professionally whatever you may start today may see the light of the day. Good decisions, plans, and initiatives may turn fruitful at the end of the day.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Love life may be confusing as there may be obstructions. A misunderstanding may occur due to differences in opinions. However, you may please your partner through various creative talents. Money and finance may not be good for the day as payments may face delays. You may feel dissatisfied as you may not get the desired results of your hard work. Professionally you may remain cool under pressure and may judicially make decisions. You may achieve your objectives comfortably and undertake new projects. Relationships with colleagues may be satisfactory.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. The satisfaction of your soulmate may be your primary concern. This may pave the way to a relaxed evening. In financial matters, you may spend to please others by and large. Thus, you may not be able to save considerably. You may not enjoy a pleasurable day at the workplace as meeting deadlines may get stressful. Monotonous work may make you feel depressed. It may get tough to make decisions under pressure.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You need to avoid being critical of your lover’s activities. Adjustment is the keyword to maintaining a long-term relationship. You should try to maintain good rapport with those who owe you money. This will help make recovery of money easy. Money may be spent on recurring daily expenses. You tend to be logically sound but you need to put more efforts in your tasks. It will eventually help you achieve your daily goals and maintain productivity.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You are in a mood to socialise with your sweetheart and family members. It is a lucky day for money matters. You are a spendthrift and you will be highly inspired to spend money today. You may also try your luck in speculative activities. You will be sure about what to do, how to do and what is expected from you. Routine tasks will fill your day with action. You may apply your creativity to stay ahead in the competition.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. Your love life will flourish provided that you give him/her proper time as well as space to connect well. Today is a good day to start your research on how to fulfill your desire to purchase a new vehicle or a new house. You will be able to direct your thinking properly to purchase long-term assets. The assignments you have worked on recently may actually require a bit more time to fetch expected results.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Measure your words before you put them out of your mouth. This may be the best day to improve your communication skills with your partner. You may be the best judge to sort out your issues. Monetarily it may be an auspicious day. Avoid risky transactions and adhere to a daily schedule without relying on anyone. Meetings, interviews, and communications may keep you going on the professional front. You may put forth your views before seniors without hesitation. There may be good times with colleagues.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Aries today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You need to handle your over-demanding mate tactfully. Otherwise, disagreement will be the part of your love life. A favourable day in terms of money matters awaits you today. The money you had invested earlier may come to fruition today. You may also feel happy looking at your bank account or your balance sheet. You are advised to not let your issues stress you out as it may also hamper your physical health.