Astrological predictions for May 21, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Today is just another busy day. You may remain hassled sorting out problems at the office and then at home. Your bosses may allow you certain concessions, and this will ease things to some extent. You will gain valuable guidance from elderly people. In the case of love relationships, you might have to put in lots of efforts. There may be the difference of opinion between you and your partner.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. This day you are likely to make wasteful expenditure. You will be more reckless, extravagant than you can afford to be. Your expenses are sure to outweigh your income. Be as tightfisted as you can. Not buying anything unnecessary or too costly can help control losses. However, good news at the workplace may uplift your mood today. A conflict at the personal front is likely to be resolved now. Sadly, health may concern you today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Today, you will have a tendency to remain possessive about your personal belongings. An unpleasant occurrence is likely to throw you off guard. However, remember, there is hope when there is life. Try to maintain your optimism and good health. Even though you may find it hard to garner financial help, you will manage to sail through and overcome your obstacles. Staying in a positive mindset will aid you in everything you do.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. The mundane will bring contentment to you today, and you will rather spend the day doing routine stuff. It looks set to be an ordinary day, but then you can always find thrill even in routine activities. Work will keep you on your toes through the day, but then as the day drags ahead, you may feel a tab bored. You are advised to remain objective about things, rather than taking things to the heart.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Some promises are like whispers in the wind never meant to be realised. Today holds something similar, in that you shall be so close and yet so far from what you desire most. You are advised to be a generous winner and a graceful loser. Remember, every day is not Sunday; also, you cannot win each time. Patience and understanding are the ways to keep one’s life stress-free. A tight schedule will keep you on your toes today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. The remarkable manner in which you function at work will earn for you a lot of accolades and supporters. Your seniors will appreciate your dedication to work. There will be fun and entertainment in the evening. You can look forward to relaxing with some soft music. You will be seen investing emotional energy in strengthening your bonds with others. You are not going to face any major issue in any area of life.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Today will be beneficial for you when it comes to transactions with the government. It is more than likely that public servants will have encouraging and optimistic achievements lined up for their efforts. Some stress in the relationship may disturb you. Managing emotional stress will be a challenge today. All you have to do is, act prudently. Today you will be very cautious regarding financial matters. No major health issue is foreseen.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Your business associates will emerge as intangible assets for you today. You will probably start off an innovative joint venture without any doubt or indecision. Hard work and enthusiasm are always a good combination for achieving success. Your skill and business sense will bring you positive feedback from your seniors. You may spend money on home improvement. You are likely to seek the truth behind all matters, specifically to philosophical quests.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Tempers will fly today. Rein in your anger by the leash of control and restraint. However, the buck will stop somewhere! When it does, dig your feet in and battle the crunch situation. You won’t mind giving personal loans today and you won’t be much worried about the recovery or early returns. People will respect you for your approach towards money matters. Make the most of this aspect and continue to garner love and respect.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Your outstanding intellectual ability will not only yield exciting results for you but will also help your close associates who will have progressed a great deal in their career because of your valuable advice. Scores of problems may come your way, but you will have nothing to worry about. The emotional attachment with your beloved will remain stable even if you give him/her no time. It will be a very good day for you from a health point of view.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Professionally, the day will be favourable for you to make some important decisions. You may try to address every small issue by going to the root cause of the problem. Today, you may face financial issues. You may find it hard to cut down on your budget. However, by the end of the day, you are likely to address the needful concerns as expected. You must learn to keep patience though. Without staying calm, you are likely to make mistakes.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Capricorn today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Your love life won’t go boring at least today since you may plan to spend some emotional moments with your partner who will try to woo you. People will appreciate your financial performance. If you are in business, this is a good time to improve networking. Friends and colleagues will appreciate you, which may lead to financial gains. Your work at the office will be appreciated and it will inspire your workmates.