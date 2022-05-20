Astrological predictions for May 20, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Since professional life will keep you on your toes, you will be in a mood to communicate with your loved one via mobile, SMS, or e-mail. You may show your sincerity and commitment but you may not get any replies by the evening. There are no issues regarding your health. You are advised not to waste your time so that you can concentrate on your things which you are supposed to finish. You should have your meals on time.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. It’s a wonderful time to meet with your sweetheart and keep a surprise element. You should have a good rapport with the one you love. You are likely to seek the pleasure of life. Spending a quality time at a poolside restaurant will bring both of you closer to each other. Your first half might not be good as compared to the latter half from the health point of view. You are advised to be more practical while dealing with things.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You may go home early and be in a mood to give a nice hug and express some sweet words. A smooth relationship is on the cards. Time will be great if you indulge in some fun-filled activities with your loved one. However, stars are not in a very good position for you to enjoy the day in a very good health. You may be prone to minor ailments. Mood wise, you should try to maintain the bond between you and your colleagues.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. There is absolutely no problem if you get a chance to bring out your sentimental side. However, you need to stay carefully and watch your partner’s reaction. You will remain safe if you go accordingly with your sweetheart’s reaction. Overall, you will be very serious in your approach towards everything. You will be working very sincerely on all the tasks.You should avoid working for longer hours as there are chances of falling sick. You are advised to remain conscious about your health.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. There is absolutely no problem if you get a chance to bring out your sentimental side. However, you need to stay carefully and watch your partner’s reaction. You will remain safe if you go accordingly with your sweetheart’s reaction. Today you will be spending your energy on various activities. You will be working hard in the first half of the day. It would help to have light food today so that you can feel more energetic. On the monetary front, today is an auspicious day for you.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. Too much of emotions may be harmful so try to be a little practical in love life. Emotions with the practical view will make you a better person in the relationship. Your presence of mind and sense of humour will manage the critical situations well. You will be easy today and may not want to get tensed over small things. You will work without getting tired and your mind will work fast. You will be organised in your work schedule today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You want to feel special in front of your loved one. You are likely to woo your partner or bring him/her to a special place to express your love. It is going to be a memorable day and you want to do anything to keep your relationship strong. Today you need not worry about anything else when your health is good.You will deal with everything, provided you remain and composed. You may feel responsible for work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Your sweetheart may feel alone as you are likely to spend the maximum hours working. It’s best to spend quality hours both in professional and love life. Things will get clearer and easier for you in the days to come. On the health point of view, no further complications are foreseen. Chances of you creating tricky situations are very high and that might affect your mood badly. You yourself might invite trouble for you. You shall be comfortable on the financial front today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Today you will enjoy a smooth relationship. You may try to spice up your romance but your sweetheart may come up with sweeter plans. You should not disagree since it's a good opportunity to combine all your skills together and enhance your romantic spirit. You will remain healthy today. Moreover, you might give some special tips to maintain good health. You will also remain quite confident today. The day seems to be in your favour.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. A nice hassle free day is on the cards. Your charming look will surely impress the opposite gender today. If you already have a partner, get ready for some intense love. You may want to enjoy your love life today. The second half of the day is better than the first half, health wise. In the first half you may be bothered by small health issues while in the second half you will be able to give better output.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. A romantic rendezvous is on the cards. You are likely to spend the maximum hours just to impress your partner with a candlelight dinner. Your intellectual conversations may lead this romance to a new height. Grab this opportunity and strengthen a long-term relationship. Today your energy levels might reach its peak during the latter half of the day. You will be able to work on more than one task simultaneously. You might feel tired as the day progresses.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Sagittarius today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You will smoothly enjoy a romantic time with your loved one. The emotional attachment will be deep now. It’s a good time for committed couples to give a commitment to your relationship. Singles will get ample opportunities to understand your faults and rebuild a new relationship. Though you might be overloaded with work, you will remain positive throughout the day. Maintaining positive thinking will do magic on your health today. You will try to improve your quality of work.