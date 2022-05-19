Astrological predictions for May 19, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. An exciting day is awaiting since you will feel adventurous with your sweetheart. Planning a small outing with your sweetheart will be on the cards. You will succeed in convincing others for your price points. If you are dealing with foreigners or foreign countries for your business, you are likely to achieve desired success. There should be a big smile on your face as luck supports you in almost every matter today.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You may want to discuss major issues in life with your partner. You are likely to get emotional supports from your sweetheart. The day by and large looks darker than other days, as far as money matters are concerned. You might be lost in deep thoughts most of the day. You may be imaginative or emotional. You may not remain practical at the workplace. You seem to be confused and will lack concentration.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. On the personal front, you may have to handle issues related to loyalty with utmost care. Ensuring a long-term relationship will be your priority. Things will remain good since you will trust your partner and give him/her the freedom he/she deserves. Today, you are likely to be in a mood to flaunt your financial prowess, and towards that end will get yourself an image makeover. You may want to impress others by spending money like water.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You may have to be patient about matters related to your personal life as things happen only in due time. All you can do is wait for the good times to come your way. Stay patient when dealing with sensitive issues. Today you shall focus on your equations with your colleagues who can show you schemes to make money. If you need ready funds, loans will be sanctioned if you apply for them.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. You may play the role of a love guru for your beloved today. You won’t be bossy but you are likely to nurture your loved one and express your love in a creative manner and the results will be encouraging. On the monetary front, today is an auspicious day for you. You shall reap some good money from your hard work, and some friends will show you some lucrative projects. Your enthusiasm will keep you strong today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22):Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. A wonderful time with your beloved will make you feel much better. Your spouse will find the confidence in you and you will relate better with your loved one. On the financial front today, you are advised to do some strategic planning instead of taking any concrete steps as the stars are not in support of actions. You might also research the market scenario. You might face a conflict of thoughts. Being practical will help you out of this situation.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. You are likely to get the opportunity to meet and make new friends. You will spend some good times with your sweetheart. On the whole, financial matters today will be well within your control, owing mainly because of your balanced approach. Let your heart rule your head today. You will be good at handling meetings today. You will be able to fetch a good credit for your skills and talents. You may even gain an appreciation for a project well executed.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You are likely to be in trouble if you point out your partner's mistakes too often. It’s time to take precautions. You are advised to handle all the situations with utmost care. Those of you who work for yourselves, such as freelancers or businesspersons are going to have a field day on the financial front. Your new marketing strategies will bear rich rewards. To avoid conflicts, try not to be straight forward in the office.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. It may be a cheerful and charming day for love and relationships. You may express love for your beloved. There may be thrilling and exciting moments with your loved one. Your extravagant and spendthrift nature may be active today. You may not be able to resist yourself from buying things of your choice. Confidence may be clearly reflected in your behavior and actions at the workplace. A positive approach may help you to take up challenging tasks and finish them off in time.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. You are likely to re-discover your soul after meeting your beloved. It may be a day to establish a karmic connection with your partner. On the financial front expenses may soar as there may be rising medical bills as well as expenditure on long distance trips. An ideal time for investments. At the workplace your ideas or suggestions may lack practical depth and sound more philosophical which may make them futile and not worth implementation.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. A cheerful mood may make your day. You may plan a long drive with your beloved which may enhance love and warmth in the relationship. You may get engulfed in thoughts related to your finances. However, over-contemplation may not help you much for the day. A profit-making day in professional matters. There may be gains from various sources. You may remain decisive and maintain professional harmony which may help you to adhere to your set goals.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You may be at peace as a discussion with your beloved regarding future plans may help you a great deal. Spending quality moments may bring you closer to each other. An auspicious day to think about a career or job change to enhance your financial conditions. At the workplace you may emphasize on long-term plans. A practical nature may work in your favor as you are likely to undertake projects that may fetch positive results at the end of the day.