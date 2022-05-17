Astrological predictions for May 17, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You will remain undecided today, which is quite unlike you. This will lead to speculation, which is not a bad thing by itself unless you put all your money into the bargain. Also, be careful not to take wild guesses in love and relationships.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Your partner’s dominating thoughts may compel you to get rude with them. Refrain from this and apologize to your beloved lest it may adversely affect your relationship. Financially you may work at cross purposes in matters related to self-interest. Be careful with your investments and refrain from flaunting. At the professional front you may focus on the performance of your teammates as a team leader. Stay vigilant and control your temper as there may be a chance of getting deceived.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Today, you are likely to focus on self-improvement. Self-employed people may expect huge profits in their businesses. You may end up spending more time at work and less time with family. You need to strike a balance between work and family. Your beloved may not make things easier. The difference of opinions may likely to take place. Your office will be abuzz with activities and you are likely to remain engrossed in solving complicated issues.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. For those in a relationship, a blissful time lies ahead. This is also a promising time for those who are looking for a long-term commitment. You are likely to spend large sums of money on a member of the opposite gender from whom you have been getting good vibes. Your mind seems to be caught up between emotions and practicality today. With good support from the technical staff and colleagues in general, you will handle your prime responsibilities well.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You may not find the rhythm in the relationship. Your partner may want you to be accountable for the home affairs whereas you are not likely to be happy with domestic responsibilities. Therefore, you should avoid conflicts on trivial issues that sour your relationship. Business plans shouldn’t be executed as planetary positions are unfavourable but at least you can work on ideas. This is the best day to work on property deals, as stars are in your favour for the same.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You will have a clear idea about loopholes that you have in your financial handling. As a result to which, your financial management will improve to greater extent. You should be able to earn good money today. Overall, a good day is on the cards. The eagerness with which you will work today will help you finish your tasks quickly. You may learn a few trade secrets today. A hassle-free office will lead to an enjoyable evening at home.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Today, you will look more charming in the eyes of your sweetheart. Hence, you should ignore the minor faults of your beloved so as to ensure a greater harmony and peace. Your hard-earned money will be coming back to you in a few days when planetary transits improve. For now, you will have to deal with the difficult situations. Important meetings are on the cards and your seniors may want you to be in the forefront.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Shopping with your partner is on the cards. Today you are going to operate exactly as per your basic nature when it comes to financial matters. Your financial decisions today will be based more on instincts, rather than any logical derivations. You are likely to grow slowly but steadily on the work front with your sheer determination and discipline. You seem to take responsibilities and pour all energies to achieve most of the tasks skillfully.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Banking transactions will fetch returns exceeding your expectation. Management institutes will value your expertise and experience. All in all, a day when progressions are on the rise. Issues in your professional life may affect your relationship. The day could be somewhat challenging. Your ability to think positively could be blocked today due to the position of your stars. A lot of issues on the professional front will need to be sorted out.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. It is your day today! You'll feel like everything is coming your way, without you making any effort whatsoever. Though sub-consciously, you will want to showcase your talents and achievements to impress people around. You will spend a wonderful time discussing some important relationship matters. You will have good health in the first half of the day. The day will begin on a positive note. However, beware as you are likely to make mistakes.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You are a polished diamond. Adversities come and go, yet you remain unruffled. Today, you manage to please your boss, and beloved, and that is a feat! It is yet another day of contentment. Moreover, in a cyclical process, this again rejuvenates you into giving your best. Your focus on work will keep you away from enjoying your love life. Managing the time will be the key to sustaining your relationship.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You will bump into an old friend or a distant relative today. This rendezvous may be with a person who you were close to long ago, and it will warm your heart with nostalgia. You might contemplate taking a break from your daily grind to spend some time to rekindle your childhood memories. Your work at the office will be praised and this will motivate others. If you have invested in the stock market, returns will be satisfactory.