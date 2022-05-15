Astrological predictions for May 15, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You will enjoy emotional stability and be supportive of your sweetheart. Your partner will be happy seeing the confidence in you. The day may also prove lucrative for investing in building professional relationships but it is not good for investing in real estate, commodity or stocks; so you are advised to maintain distance when it comes to speculation. It is one of those days when you have to compromise and adjust with others, in order to keep a harmonious relationship.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Your sweetheart may hold a different perspective about a particular thing and you may have to walk an extra mile to convince them. You need to handle emotional matters carefully. Eventually, you will be having a good grip on your psychological aspects. There will be major changes in your thinking about spending. You will now be more careful and conservative when it will come to spending money on routine things.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. It is time to indulge in luxury and entertainment. You will pay more attention to household matters and tend to your children's needs. You will be concerned about your diet and other health matters in the evening; however, these worries are only of a temporary nature. Do not pay much heed to these worries. It is a good day to learn new things. However, you need to keep a track of things happening around you.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Your partner will be willing to do anything for you today. You ask for the moon or anything under the Sun, and they will oblige. Even though they won't be able to pluck the moon and stars from the sky, a special gesture from your partner is bound to send you to cloud nine. On the professional front, your negotiation skills will save your money from being swindled by others. There will be positive changes in your thinking process.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. An auspicious and favourable day awaits you. You will be able to complete all the tasks at work. You will be able to make beneficial changes at home. You will be able to buy new things for the home. Financial gains are possible. You may not be interested in going in details of money earned and money spent. This doesn’t mean that you have a laid back attitude towards money, but this means that you are really very busy.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. You are the banner carrier for those around you today, giving hope and inspiring. Clad yourself in robes of the perfect family man. This should spread warmth and love, and will work wonders in improving relationships. The day looks great for financial matters. If you are trying to go abroad to make an extra buck, you are likely to succeed. You may be in a mood to do research and development today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. There is no end to work, so buckle up, as it is highly probable that work pressure will take up most of your time today. This leaves precious little for your family, but as always, they fully understand. You are expected to be both hard-working and conscientious today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Today, you must spend most of the time in meditation and introspection. If you do not meditate, you will be surrounded by negative thoughts and bitterness for others. This may hinder your progress and growth in career.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. A tedious day is in store for you as hectic work is likely to keep you on your toes. For businessmen, gains will increase due to various reasons including your public relation techniques. Overall, today is a favourable day on the financial front. Your colleagues will be fairly biased today so it will help you finish off your routine office work quickly. Support from superiors may also encourage you to take a call on something which was pending since long.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. You will be in a chirpy mood today, and may want to do anything and everything. Business opportunities will grab your eyeballs, and you want to go ahead with those ideas. You will succeed in these ventures as luck is by your side. Socially, you will be busy as you will meet a lot of people and impress them with your wit and humour. You need to dedicate some time to your beloved who may be feeling a little neglected.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Normally, it is you who delegates and call the shots, but today, the situation will be different. You will be overloaded with work, and nobody will be able to share it with you. However, don't get disappointed as your hard work will be paid off very well. Your commitment and performance will motivate others to put their best foot forward. Because of your positive approach and logical abilities, you will excel.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You will be successful in defeating your enemies and seeing your capabilities. You are advised to be cautious of these people. Head for a long drive or take a walk if things begin to bother you as this puts you in a better mood. You will be motivated to enhance your skills and apply them to your personal life. Planning and organising things on the domestic front may bore you. You may even experience mood swings today.