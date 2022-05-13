Astrological predictions for May 13, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You are likely to feel lost and thoroughly depressed today. This will make you turn towards spirituality. You will devote more time to meditation and will pray a lot. Despite the adverse circumstances, you will make a good deal of material headway. You are someone who is known to be practical, calculative and analytical at work and today is no different. This will help you handle routine activities, hence do not refrain from taking responsibilities.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. It is about time that you stopped running from your problems and stood up and faced them. Your loved ones will bask in your material generosity today. You will be magnanimous with the wallet to impress members of the opposite gender. Don't forget that time is also money! Matters related to the heart may have to be treated with a practical perspective. That is the need of the hour. There will be a strong desire to maintain health today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. The idea of being with your family will keep you motivated throughout the day. In business, your inquisitive approach will do you a lot of good. In fact, you will have the proverbial Midas touch, whichever venture you put your hands on will turn into a glittering success. You are going to have a good time in a romantic relationship today. On the whole, your logical and practical self will both help you get through the day.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Today, you will strictly follow your plan book. However, this is only one of those rare days when things go according to plan. You are likely to keep your views to yourself, and will hardly betray what's on your mind. The day will find you in good talks with your loved one. You are likely to have various ideas coming to you and now you will need to start implementing them. However, you may be in the dilemma about money matters.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You will attempt to reschedule your daily routine to be able to make the most of your day. While it is easy to make plans, implementing them and sticking to them depends on your own discipline and determination. It is time to clarify certain things to your beloved one, in order to attain more clarity in the relationship. This is the best day to introduce your loved one to your family if you are unmarried. The day holds good prospects for you.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. A day to look inside and contemplate. Find peace and prosperity. Clam up like those oysters and discover the pearl within you. A fine helping hand you shall lend today to those who need it. Lovers may enjoy each other's company and may take some practical decisions about their love life. This enjoyment of mutual company will make you feel good. Today you are likely to be very calculative, logical and analytical.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. There are indications that today, you may want to take a break from your humdrum routine in order to recharge your batteries. It is an essential change that we all need from time to time. Finances may improve sometime later in the day. You will be on cloud nine today as your charm, style, and charisma will help you recreate the magic of love. There may be sudden and unexpected expenses.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Add a pinch of innovation and inventiveness to your daily working style. There shall be order in the chaotic way you perform your tasks. Revitalise yourself and plunge into work with new-found zest and vigour. This day demands that you should give importance to your beloved or spouse. If you let your lover or spouse decide how to spend the evening together, he or she may feel much valued. This way you will be happier.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Today shall be a rather decisive day. Situations that have pushed you into a corner will force you to make rash decisions. But take stock of the situation and assess the long-term consequences of your actions beforehand. You will be highly practical in your mood today. This will help you solve various types of problems. You will be able to meet several deadlines by virtue of your good mood. Today you are likely to be more action-oriented in your work.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. It's time to prove your extraordinary skills as a professional. You will go out of your way, and even double your efforts to accomplish set goals, and chances are that you might succeed. You will be in a positive mood and this will help you in several ways. The day is going to be very good for financial matters. Although you are hard-working by nature, today you may not feel like doing too much of hard work.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You will aim for the bull's eye today. Whatever you'll do today, will be done with your focus set firmly on your target. You will not waste your resource on something unfruitful, and such an attitude will make your journey smoother and faster. You will be in a good mood and dynamic in your mental health. You'll not only need to make a list of social and official obligations but also fulfill them.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You will need broad shoulders to deal with the added responsibilities which will be heaped on your plate today. And while the work will be draining, the satisfaction of a job well done will more than ease your stress. In personal relationships, the day should be about avoiding criticising. You may not face big problems provided you avoid criticising the ones you love the most. This is important if you want to avoid problems and make the situation easier.