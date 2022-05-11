Astrological predictions for May 11, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You shall be in a very generous mood today, and you shall not shy away from helping not only those who are close to you but also you will go out of your way to help strangers. Today you will also brace yourself to face the upcoming challenges. You will experiment with your work in order to find the right solutions for you. Your strong ability to think, imagine and understand will help you succeed.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You are advised to be extremely careful while making any financial decision that concerns the commodity or stock market. Speculative transactions must be totally avoided. Work will take a backseat today. You may have to face a lot of challenges at the professional front. You need to prove to people that you are a sincere worker. Failing to do so may create a wrong impression in the mind of your superiors.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Today looks rather good on the financial front. However, you must not hanker after money, or you may be disappointed. Just carry on your routine work, and put money matters in the background. You will establish a strong association with famous and influential people from different groups. You may also find yourself busy in administrative activities such as documentation. Meeting with different people will enrich your knowledge and management skill.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Your loved one will be happy and satisfied being with you. You will feel that you are spending the most amazing time with your loved one as you will understand your partner’s interests and need to have space. Planets indicate that today is a good day to invest money in fixed deposit or government schemes, because they are likely to give you better returns. Overall, the day is quite favourable for you.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Your beloved will find you appealing and pleasing. You want to be with your partner or his/her family. A family union or get-together with your spouse is on the cards. You are also likely to do shopping with your near and dear ones. You are likely to feel a strong desire to collect money to lead a luxurious lifestyle. You will be generous with your money, and people close to you will benefit.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Don't be extravagant in spending money on your beloved as it may burn a hole in your pocket. Try to be moderate and adopt shared values and shared responsibilities. You are advised to avoid using your credit card, and if you wish to purchase something important, use your savings fund. Money may be spent on health. Today, you may have your priorities all mixed up. You will lack confidence in what you do.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Make sure that you are not rude while talking to your spouse or beloved. You are likely to grab some government projects which will prove to be financially beneficial for you today. Besides, the contacts you have made in your career will also prove beneficial. Your team spirit will be highly appreciated. You will be able to showcase your talents well and you will be immediately rewarded for all the hard work that you have put in.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You seem to be inconsistent while spending time with your partner recently. You, however, need to get your love life a bit more established and should give your loved one more attention and warmth. Since you have experienced difficulties before and know how to handle the situation, you will be more prepared than ever to achieve your primary goals. Your focus, commitment, and determination will be well known and ultimately achieve better results for your concern.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Today if you get a chance, you would like to work with people living in far-flung places, maybe even out of the country. Such projects will bring in a lot of monetary benefits. Armed with confidence, energy, and vitality, you will be able to achieve the day's target. Your superiors will take a note of your hard work and there will be a marked improvement in your relations with them. Your sincerity, honesty, and diligence will eventually pay off in the long run.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20):Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. If you happen to be facing problems regarding ancestral property, today you must take those problems very seriously and sort them out, otherwise the more you delay the more will be your loss. You will be in an irritable mood and even the most trivial matters will frustrate you. You are advised to make sure that your outbursts do not create problems between you and others at the office. Keep your temper under check.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Your love and affection will undoubtedly pay off and come back to you in more ways than one. However, you need to avoid conflicts with your partner. You may have to face some disagreement but you need to know ways to get out of the troubles. Sorting out the problems would be appreciated by your sweetheart rather than avoiding the issue. You shall tackle challenging situations on the financial front very easily as you have a logical mind.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Your spiritual and religious streak comes to the fore. You will likely visit a place of worship to soothe your troubled soul. Meditative techniques may also be resorted to in your quest for peace and calm. You will be eager to quickly finish your work so that you can rush home and spend as much time as possible with your beloved. You will be compromising and adjusting in your personal life.