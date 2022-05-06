Astrological predictions for May 06, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20):Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You are creative, and today, you will prove to be resourceful and thereby successful! Okay, you are ambitious but don't bite off more than you can chew. Be confident of your abilities, work hard and have faith in providence. Your quest for information should create an intellectual link between you and your loved one. Rejuvenating your soul with your spouse is a great idea. On the financial front today, you shall be aiming big and hoping for some unexpected income.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You may find it hard to stop the impending outflow of cash while shopping today. You're not the one to be dominated and God help anyone who tries to dictate terms to you today. You may end up spending a small fortune, more than lavish to be precise, on the opposite gender today. With clarity in your mind, you shall work systematically and meticulously to provide high quality output even at work.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Your highly competitive nature will push you to perform better and better. You don't even know what being second best means. Getting in touch with like-minded people will only make your resolve stronger. Your desire to be the best will make you take an interest in everything that can help you improve. You may even study new subjects. The day is equally rewarding for your love life. Overall, you will be in a very good mood today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. If you are a stockbroker, you may feel that things are not going too well for you. Manufacturers must delay the launch of a new product. However, after a waiting game, you may go on to launch the product with a fanfare. You will not be worried about the long term financial future. Urgent assignments will suffer as you will squander away your time and energy on tasks that don't require immediate attention.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You will be able to influence people with your co-operative and accommodating attitude today. You will also come into contact with people who share the same mental wavelength as you do. In terms of your finances, your stars seem to be favouring you and you may see an increase in your earnings. You should not let this opportunity go in vain and must make the most of this day. Today, your diplomatic skills will make you an instant hit at the workplace.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. As there are chances that you may have a brush with conflicts, it would help to choose your words carefully, even with your loved one. Today you will have to maintain a very good rapport with your friends, colleagues, business associates and bosses. Everyone with whom you are related via your work – can benefit you in a big way. The only thoughts that will occupy you is career and matters related to your profession.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Gear up to play the peacemaker today! Your ability to handle a 'Brady Bunch' hasn't gone unnoticed. So expect to be put in charge of handling disputes among your subordinates at work today. Research work may slow to a crawl today, but the offshoot is that it's an auspicious day to enter into new contracts. On the whole, you will also be very active intellectually. Strategies or decision making might go your way if you practically analyse the pros and cons.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21):Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You are caught in a whirlpool of emotions. You may come across many ups and downs today. However, nothing seems to deter you from your determination and dedication towards work. You may have to run from pillar to post on this very hectic day. Hence, make sure you start the day with a suitable workout and have a healthy breakfast. Maintain this energy level the next day if you want to continue performing well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. The workload may take away all your vigour, leaving you lethargic and dull, but you will come out of the sluggish phase before it can do any harm to your reputation. Being observant and attentive while in meetings will help you in the long run, and in more ways than you can imagine. Your motto for the day will be health is wealth. You shall become very conscious about your well-being as working long hours has recently affected your health.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You are armed with good communication skills, and like always, it will come to your aide today, too. There is one problem, though. You are not clear about your emotions, and it may make your arms blunt. Make sure that you are able to identify your feelings and don't make any disastrous decisions based on that confusion. Your intuition will be strong regarding financial matters, but too much thinking about it can muddle up your mind.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. For those looking for a promotion at the workplace, now is the time to ask for it. Freelancers could find interesting projects falling into their laps. Businesses are likely to see a surge in profits. No conflicts in personal life are indicated. Your mind will be inclined to think logically, but you shall act as directed by your soft heart. Consequently, your energy may get scattered and you might get confused while taking decisions.