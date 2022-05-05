Astrological predictions for May 05, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Your intellectual talk may evoke carnal desires in your partner, and the evening may end with a steamy interlude. Today you are not likely to have any major financial windfall, but your mind will be active about earning more money so you may have big plans on your mind. Today's astral configuration gives you a good chance to perform well with softwares. Though you will keep up your natural speed to finish tasks, you may not reach the desired conclusion.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Spending a quiet evening with your darling will rejuvenate your senses, so just soak in the good times. You will be getting an opportunity to earn money through dual sources today. Your stability and security oriented mind will try to grab both or multiple opportunities. Today's planetary alignment gives extra boost to your vocal chords. In fact, your excellent communication skills will make sure that all your work is done in a jiffy. Even important meetings will be fruitful.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You tend to be a multi-tasker tonight to surprise your lover. While watching a romantic movie, you might be cooking with your sweetheart, dancing together or simply indulging in laughter and fun. On the financial front today you shall not quite be sure of yourself. You will want to increase your earnings, but will have no clue as to how to go about doing it. Since you are overflowing with energy today, you will be raring to juggle many projects.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. The torrential downpour of love in your personal life will soothe your frayed nerves and create a perfect ambiance for a romantic evening. You are likely to be a spendthrift today and will blow your hard-earned money rather recklessly, which is bound to burn a big hole in your pockets. Your earnings, though, will not grow commensurately. You may spend a lot of time and energy on tasks that are not on your priority list.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You need to take a backseat as you may like to boss your sweetheart. Today you shall not be able to find any fault with your financial situation. You have enough funds to take care of your routine necessities, and also you will be able to save for emergencies. There is a chance today that you may try to help your colleague but fail to find a solution. You may get a chance to talk to a senior for help.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Don't let setbacks cow you down today as you will emerge stronger from each one of them. It will be your logic and reasoning abilities that will aid you in gaining perfection in completing your work. Organise your daily routine and devise a better strategy to resolve complex issues. If you use your intelligence, talents and opportunities around you, you shall definitely be able to do something to earn an extra buck today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Today your efforts are unlikely to bear any fruits on the financial front, so you are advised to rely on some of your close confidants to boost your finances, and hope that your luck is good. If you've been disgruntled with your boss about your salary, today is the good day to walk into the lion's den and demand a fair share. Just do it politely, and you will succeed because luck is on your side.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Giving daily commitment to your partner’s needs will give you a harmonious love life. Generosity will be your second name today, and you shall be eager to blow your money on your close friends and family members. However, when it comes to spending on yourself, you shall not be too keen. Today, you might be flooded with pending work and feel frustrated. You will be blessed with the right spirit to achieve your targets.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Understanding may be the key to managing stress in your love life. Make sure you select healthy options like laugh, love, and live to please your beloved. Expenses may soar as you may not be able to discriminate between essentials and non-essentials today. There may be stiff competition in the workplace. A colleague may be on the move to initiate a fight. Be on the vigil and control your temper lest you may find yourself pinned against the wall.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. The day may not begin on a positive note, however, the situation may change as you may meet your partner and plan a quiet evening together. You may share beautiful moments that may draw you closer to each other. The day may be good to analyze the value of your material possessions. You are likely to make good buying and selling deals. A tight rein on your mood swings may help you to live the day more joyously. You may tactfully be able to handle multiple tasks.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. You may rush home after work to spend quality time with your family. You may please your loved one by humorous acts or cooking a sumptuous meal. Spending on home decors, family as well as friends may be indicated. Your earning potential may not be good for the day. Professionally you may be engrossed with a hectic work schedule. Lack of views may compel you to agree on the agenda of colleagues during a meeting.