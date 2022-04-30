Astrological predictions for April 30, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. You will rediscover your lost union or someone special. You should not expect greater than this. A positive turning point in your love life may add to your happiness. Giving in to the temptation to spend your money on unnecessary luxuries can cost you dearly and deplete your reserves of savings. Stay focused on your actual needs and not desires. It's a power-packed day for vitality and vigour will be at its best.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Being flexible is the right way to enjoy perfect bliss. You should engage in such activities that occupy the majority in the heart of your partner. In financial matters you may be out of luck today. Though you may be planning your finances for the long-term, you shall be all too conscious of the need to maintain stability and security. The careful decision will keep you safe in front of your supervisor.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. You are advised to avoid sharing any professional matters with your beloved. You will feel satisfied discussing your preferred topics with him/her. A romantic night is on the cards. Today you shall be in a generous mood and will feel like pleasing those near and dear to you. You will feel energetic today. You may even be praised for focusing your energy and attention on the tasks at hand. Rejoice - a wonderful day is in store. You shall be rewarded for your hard efforts today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. A string of domestic responsibilities awaits you; today, you are about to realise that it is a long, long string. Chances are that this sudden rise in work pressure may also lead to blood pressure problems. It would help to stop presuming how people may react to everything. Handling multiple tasks at the workplace may deplete your energy. However, the taste of success will soothe your tired muscles. Engage yourself in outdoor activities to refresh your mind and body.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. The desire and passion for learning is a life-long quest. It may be that you love to learn, but dissipating the knowledge you have acquired is equally important. So on this day, it is through teaching that you shall learn just how fascinating and frustrating children can be. Negative thoughts may sap your energy. Shun-off all the negativity from your mind, and begin this superb day on a positive note. Channelise your energy in the right direction.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You may feel that nobody knows your soulmate better than you and thus like to tease or appreciate him/her in order to build a sweet relationship. It may be frustrating for you to note that your efforts to earn more money are proving to be futile. However, this is a passing phase, and things will soon be okay. You are likely to set your own standard and deadline. You may make a new routine and take responsibilities to finish it on time.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Lady Luck smiles on you today. With all the good fortune on your side, it's assured to be a day when financial gains come your way, especially if you are in the banking business. Your efficiency could decrease today, and you may be unable to bear the heavy workload. Take a break from your hectic work schedule, and relax to recover from mental and physical strain. Make sure you go for a regular health check-up.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You need to avoid being critical of your beloved’s activities. Adjustment is the keyword to maintaining a long-term relationship. You tend to be logically sound but you need to put more efforts in your tasks. It will eventually help you achieve your daily goals and maintain productivity. Sometimes, you may not be happy with the outcome of your tasks which is likely to make you a bit frustrated. Maintain a positive outlook and ignore things that are disappointing.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Those around you will be impressed by the leader in you. You are the general and others will rally at your call to arms. And all the while, you swing your sword and make your way to the top, defying all odds. You are in a mood to socialise with your sweetheart and family members. You are a spendthrift and you will be highly inspired to spend money today. You may also try your luck in speculative activities.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. It's an uphill struggle today! However, the heavens are on your side, and you will be saved from being swindled. Otherwise, it's an eventful day at work. You may initiate big business deals and new projects as well. It will take all your energy, and you may hit the deck early. Disagreement or dispute with your partner is on the cards. Therefore, you need to keep your attitude under control. Measuring your words will hold the key to bliss.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Aries today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You need to tread cautiously today when it comes to matters related to business. Please do not make any decisions in haste, or it could come back to haunt you later. All financial dealings will need to be carefully monitored. Do not indulge in speculative activities or undue risk-taking. No issues are indicated in your relationship. Your love life will be smooth. Creative activities may engross your domestic life tonight.