Astrological predictions for April 19, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You will be indecisive today, which is not usually the case with you. This could lead you to indulge in speculation, which is not so bad unless you risk all your money in it. Besides, when it comes to matters of the heart, you must exercise a great deal of caution. However, things may settle down by the evening. If you have invested money jointly with someone, you will see your money growing.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Your relationship with your parents is likely to turn sour today. Your day seems to be tough in terms of health as well. The first half seems to be quite busy and all your energy might get drained. Today you need to be careful while dealing in financial transactions, as you are likely to suffer losses. Even though the day seems daunting, you must remember to keep calm and breeze through it.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Today, you are likely to focus on self-improvement. Self-employed people may expect huge profits in their businesses. You may end up spending more time at work and less time with family. You need to strike a balance between work and family.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. This is a very good day to start a new scheme or to turn over a new leaf in life. You may not find time for love, since work may keep you on your toes today. You are advised to stay focussed on the primary targets and avoid wasting energy behind fruitless pursuits, during the second half of the day. If you have helped someone monetarily in the past, that person will come forward to help you today.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Today, you shall have the unique ability to put up with any disparity and inequity. Blessed with this, you can look forward to a seemingly endless number of favours and wonders later in the day. Speaking of love, your partner can expect a lot of serene words from you, even as you live up to their expectation. The first half of the day looks so-so on the financial front. You are likely to be engaged in meetings and discussions today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Trouble is brewing, and you may well have your cauldron billowing black smoke. Toil hard to complete all pending work and piled up tasks. You may also share some of your most treasured secrets with your partner today. Also, you might remain health conscious and may control your eating habits. You are unlikely to have any time for money matters as you shall be busy attending to your domestic responsibilities in the second half of the day.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Respect at work is yours to command, as you come across strongly in a manner like never before. You have the tenacity to bring in a new and successful business strategy. However, it's not all work and no play for you today. No health issues are foreseen. Moreover, you will be smart about work rather than working hard. The first half of the day is good for your finances and you will earn well.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Today, you may think with your mind and not with your heart. As a result, your decisions are likely to be practical and reasonable. Be careful while conversing with your seniors, as there are chances of you being misunderstood. You would like to end this happy day with a pleasant surprise for your beloved. On the whole, your day seems to be good. The second half of the day looks more promising on the financial front.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Your business may bring you faster growth rates than bacteria today. Moreover, banking transactions will fetch returns exceeding your expectation. Management institutes will value your expertise and experience. All in all, a day when progressions are on the rise.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Your concern about what your beloved thinks of you will distract you today. You may be in a good mood to spend quality time with your spouse. It’s time to express what you think about your life. You will be the best person to appreciate your partner’s feelings. You are likely to have gain on the financial front. This is going to make you feel spirited to work harder to achieve your goals.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. For a moment, it seems that you're swamped with problems. However, you are brave enough to deal with an ugly issue that crops up suddenly. You are likely to spend a lot of time with the one you love. The two of you will be able to strengthen your bond.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Unexpected expenses are likely to crop up today. There are strong indications that you will set out upon a journey or a picnic to some nearby place, without too much prior planning. However, the journey will be comfortable, and your travel plans will go off without a hitch.