Astrological predictions for April 16, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. A plain-Jane day. Work goes on as usual, and there is progress. But, it's an ordinary day. Hum, whistle, doodle, and sip your green tea. While daydreaming, start planning your dream home. After all, that's where the first plan takes shape. Your love life may not be good today. You may be less emotional and more pragmatic so your beloved may find it very strange and different. This behaviour is going to impact the equation between both of you today.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. In all probability, you will discuss certain sacred issues with your beloved today. You will be able to handle your routine pretty well today. Creative energy will be at its peak so you will find yourself in a good mood. You will be willing to do some planning. If you have not yet invested in the stock market, this is the right day to do so. As fortune is in your favour, you will succeed today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You may end up earning a large amount of money, mostly through some private venture. The day will be a greatly profitable one for cashiers, money lenders and those in the retail business. Keep working hard to achieve success. It's going to be good from a love relationship point of view as well. You will spend more time with your beloved. This togetherness could give you more happiness. If you aren’t married yet, you would want to get married or engaged asap.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You are advised to peruse thoughtfully before signing any document. As it is a day of financial loss, handle middlemen and agents deftly. New tempting offers are seen on the job front. So you may accept a new job. You may be mentally busy with various calculations today. You won’t however be spending a huge sum on anything. You will realise that spending money is not going to help enrich.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You will be bothered by health-related issues. Your diet will be a major cause of worry. On the bright side, you will have opportunities to progress in your professional life. You need to make the most of this favourable period and seize all the opportunities that present themselves to you. Today you are most likely to add some more money to your account by using your intellect, logical brain and analytical ability.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Though routine expenses will be less today, you are likely to spend a considerable amount on health and related things, such as medicines, and dietary supplements. You may require using a lot of strength today. The stars refer not only to physical strength but also to mental strength. An important lesson this day may teach you is that you can’t always win, but defeat is a sure way to succeed.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. As you may get preoccupied with other thoughts you may not be able to give due attention to your beloved. Don’t hesitate to seek help from friends and loved ones. Impulsive spending may compel you to think twice before investing or squandering money. However, your basic nature and stars may help in curbing reckless spending. Rolling stone gathers no moss! Don’t get static in your profession! If situations don’t favour you this may be the right time to push.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. An interesting day at the office may end with a nice and warm evening with someone special. It may all depend on how special you make it in the company of your beloved. Financial gains may make you happy. A practical approach may refrain from impulsive spending. At work, things may get challenging as your colleagues may compete with you. However, competing in good spirits may be healthy but don't move away from making efforts for the day.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. You are on a high today, professionally and personally. You have good convincing power, and you will be using it to the optimum level. Seek the advice of experienced seniors for better implementation of ideas on the professional front. You like to continue a peaceful relationship but disagreement with your partner may keep you tensed. There may be many things to address today. Your efforts will give you results, provided you remain calm.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. A couple of fascinating developments on the family front will fill the air with excitement and will keep you pleasantly occupied throughout the day. Your outstanding efforts at work will be rewarded adequately, but you will need to be extra careful while executing plans. During the second half of the day, with the heap of files on your desk getting accumulated, you are likely to remain busier and very stressed.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You will play the role of a peacemaker today. You will create a harmonious environment by solving problems of everyone, including yours, with tact and diplomacy. Embrace any career opportunity coming your way, because it may turn out to be one of the most advantageous decisions you have ever made. The day doesn’t look good for financial matters. You will be worried about the ancestral property. If a legal case related to the same is going on, it might get stretched further.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. While your day at work is likely to begin with, a whirlwind of creative ideas and suggestions from your side, you will run out of juice by mid-day. You may not be working to achieve targets but you will be working to finish off pending tasks. You are likely to be less emotional and more practical. Today you will be confused about money matters. Perhaps, it is time to take a break over the weekend from work to recharge your batteries.