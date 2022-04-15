Astrological predictions for April 15, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Neglecting duties at home may cause some problems. It may be a difficult day as you may be reprimanded by your beloved who may not be comfortable with it. There may be indications of your making efforts to pay off your loans prematurely. You may need to get pragmatic although you may hold on to your finances. A hectic work schedule may consume your day at the office. It may be a fast-paced and tiring day. Take care and avoid over-exertion.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Matters related to the heart may have to be treated with a practical perspective. That is the need of the hour. You may think of buying a shop and giving it on rent. At the same time, it is not advisable to start your own business today. It’s time to earn some easy money. The day is going to be good from a work point of view. You will be able to judge things in advance which will help you quicken routine work.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You will spend more time with your beloved or partner. You will feel happy during such moments. Those who are unmarried would also want to get married or engaged. Happiness after spending money on the right things at the right time will add value to your life. On the whole, it’s going to be the day when you will be spending money for your own happiness. Your logical and practical self will both help you manage things at office work well.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Work is heavy so you might not be able to pay due attention to your love life, resulting in an upset mood for your beloved. By and large, the day is not going to let you spend a single penny based on your impulse, thus, you will be able to be happy on the financial front. Your mind to be active and completely focused on work today. Hence, you might be in the mood for research related to work or work development.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. You will be in an advising mood today. However, that should not hurt your interests. As far as you are in an advising mood, please keep a check that you don’t hurt your beloved through over-criticism. If you are self-employed or a freelancer, today you are going to earn very well. You are royal by nature; however, due to today’s favourable planetary position is going to keep tight strings on your purses. You may be very verbal and talkative today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. A good equation with your beloved may make your day. You may stay tuned to each other’s frequency. In finance, you may be practical, logical, and analytical. You may plan to organize your money in such a way that you have a smooth run in the future. At the office, it may get difficult to meet deadlines. Therefore time management may need to be implemented to work in an organized manner. Stop getting judgemental about things.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Every day should have something special to keep life moving in an interesting way. This will be true today as well. Your conversational skills will surely add some spice in your relationship with your beloved. You are advised to figure out what to do in order to get back to peak fitness. You can also change your diet plan in order to remain healthy and fit. Also, it would help to not waste time on useless conversations.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. The day will be good for your love life. However, you should be careful about the extent of your discussion. You and your beloved one will be very amicable but you must not stretch any discussion beyond the limit, in order to maintain the harmony. This will be a better day for money matters. You will be lucky to have expected and unexpected financial gains today. There won’t be any complaints about money matters.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Your love life may remain demanding, to which you would not be able to pay attention. You will have to take care of this point. You should ensure that you manage to handle your partner's emotions. Superiors are likely to favour you and may put your name ahead for the appraisals. If you are in the business, you are going to achieve new heights, obviously, that would also mean more money.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. You may be able to devote due time and attention to your love life, which will keep your mate's heartbeats in control. All this is going to make you happy and feel good about it. You will be careful with spending and more alert about earning sources. You will try to tap your contacts to get better or more work. If you are in a job, you are sure to progress well in the near future.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Your day will remain uneventful from the perspective of a love relationship. When luck is not in favour, one must try and work harder in order to set things right. If you build solid ground at a job or in business, you will be able to build a solid ground for financial progress. It is the best day to have a look at the past and finish off pending social and official work.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Your love life may go very smoothly and you may receive a lot of love from your beloved. This is going to give you support and happiness. The developments on the love front will be different from those on the personal front. While your focus will be on spending money, the flow of income isn’t likely to be much. You may find yourself agreeing to what others feel and believe, be it at home or office.