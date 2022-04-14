Astrological predictions for April 14, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You will be appreciated by your beloved and that will make you very happy. They will love you most when you take responsibilities in the most tricky situations. In the latter part of the day, you may find it difficult to save money, in spite of wanting to. You will be so confident of your abilities and so sure of your decisions that you may not pay heed to what others say. You need to avoid being rash.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Be careful with your words while interacting with your partner. Loyalty, affection, and commitment may win you the support of your beloved. On the financial front, there may be slim chances of recovery of pending dues. Although you may gradually make some financial gains as the day progresses. Professionally you may need to stay ultra-cool as there may be an excessive workload. Things may improve in the second half of the day. Keep constraints as seniors may get more demanding.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Be generous while complimenting your sweetheart. Spending quality time with your partner may build a good understanding between the two of you. You may get calculative with your finances. Attempting to earn an extra penny may get successful as you may convert your plans into actions. Excellent verbal and written skills may be put to optimum use throughout the day. Networking and relationship building with clients may prevail during the day. You may attend meetings, seminars, and workshops today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Be happy with who you are and you will be appreciated. Avoid taking decisions alone. Your partner will make things easier for you. You might be spending a bit on communication today. Long conversations with friends or siblings are likely to shoot up your phone bills or will reduce your prepaid balance. You will follow a take-it-easy policy today. As dusk approaches, your enthusiasm will reach a peak.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You need to maintain a good rapport with your sweetheart. You may be sometimes emotionally down but you have to be loyal and truthful to your partner. Today you will be able to crack good deals with others and will also be able to enjoy a financial surplus. On the whole, the day looks progressive for financial matters. With emotions running high, unresolved issues may come to the fore. Emotional insecurity may give you pain and struggle today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. An important issue that has been pending may come to an end today. It is not the right time to disagree or fight with your loved one. In the second half of the day, you will be coming back to your senses about money matters and will become more cautious, logical and analytical about your finances. The time is right to revise your budget. With all the positive energy you exude, you are likely to lead your team and inspire them to steal excellence.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Professionals are likely to be sounded off that a salary hike is on the cards. You may think about joint investments with a friend, but double-check the soundness of the idea. You will share a wonderful time with friends today. However, you need to be careful while dealing with them. Helping others is good, but assuming a high-and-mighty stance isn't. Meeting hours will be productive and decision-making will be effective today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Nothing remarkable will happen on the love front. You are likely to spend time alone. It's a high time you took out a few hours for your family. Connecting with the family or relatives through a digital platform is on the cards. You are unlikely to waste your efforts on something that doesn’t help earn money. In short, you won’t be involved in unrewarding jobs. There will be great interest in financial matters.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Today you shall focus on building your contacts base, which will stand you in good stead in the future. Such contacts will very probably be from abroad, or distant lands. Though you'll adopt a determined approach in everything you do today, anything in excess is not good. Friends and well-wishers may point out your errors and guide you to the right path. It will do you a lot of good if you are ready to pay attention.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Family bonding will receive primary attention today. Today the stars will not be very favourable for you so your initiatives may not give you desired fruits in the first half, but if you are patient, the second half will be better. Your creativity will be at its peak today. This may benefit the activities you are doing. However, your emotions will cloud your reasoning. You are advised to take one thing at a time, especially in professional matters.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Give the love and attention your beloved deserves. Taking them to a peaceful surroundings and discussing issues may benefit the relationship. Spending time with near and dear ones may bring happiness. In the second half of the day, you may plan to open a joint account with your business or a life partner. Current planetary alignment may demand extra efforts from you. Sudden and high expectations from seniors may bring up stressful conditions at the workplace.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. A day to relax and seek comfort in the arms of your beloved. You may want to spend the evening learning something great or occupying yourself with some creative work. There may be a strong desire to travel and live comfortably but make sure you refrain from borrowing money for unwanted luxuries. Tremendous pressure may mount as you may get nervous while working on technical issues. However, the latter part of the day may ease your problems.