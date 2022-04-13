Astrological predictions for April 13, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Today is the right time to take major decisions regarding trading in the stock market or in any speculative activity. However, overdoing and overconfidence in regard to the same must be avoided. Concentrate, and try to finish work as soon as possible as a technical difficulty is likely to play spoilsports at work. Avoid speaking out of turn as you may hurt a few egos. Take necessary precautions and enjoy a smooth working condition.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. In relationship matters, you need to beware of ego issues. Your decisions regarding personal life may be very firm and may have a long-term impact on your life. Don’t let ego occupy the matters of the heart. After all, you need to sacrifice for your love. You should avoid all the worries and enjoy quality time with family members. Don’t be over-calculative as it will not help you enjoy anything. A strong mind will bring success.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You will not have any issues. In short, the day ensures smoother sailing today. The day seems to be more intellectual than romantic. Everything will fall into place and the day will end on a good note. You will be able to enjoy the night peacefully. You need to avoid taking any major decisions regarding starting a new business or going in for a job change to earn more money, as the stars are not in your favour and things may backfire.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Things at the personal front will take a turn for the better and old misunderstandings between you and your loved ones will be cleared. You will regain your confidence and build a better relationship with your loved one. A relaxed and a satisfactory day is on the cards. You are likely to benefit from family members or family contacts. Your past investments will give you a good feel of financial stability. You will be happy with whatever you possess.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Today you will go out and blow your hard-earned money on yourself. You are advised to try to curb the desire to spend money on wasteful luxury items, and save as much as you can. Your confidence will help you carry the day. If you are not happy with your paycheck, it’s the time to talk to the HR and confidently ask for the hike. Your problem will get sorted out only if you show your confidence.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. You may want to understand your partner's sentiments. However, avoid being critical to their feelings. Today you may end up spending more than you can afford. Though, generally you play within the budget and hardly overspend, today you may end up spending more than expected. You will chart out a plan or a timetable to achieve long-term goals. And, the day will be good on the professional front. However, planning new activities may not fetch desired results.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Time will give you enormous fulfillment with your loved one. You will be able to develop the sense of belonging. Overall, today is a good day for financial matters. You will be able to find good income through various avenues. Working for the government will prove to be beneficial. Your desire to meet the important people from and outside your concern will be fulfilled today. You will be satisfied with the progress.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Keep aside professional issues while interacting with your beloved. Emotional support from your sweetheart may lead to a solid love bonding. Today may be the ideal time for switching from a job to business to earn some extra income. You may change your current job for better prospects. On the professional front, you may turn a workaholic as responsibilities may overburden you. However, an aggressive approach may speed up the workflow. Resort to meditation to perform better.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You will relish your beloved's company to the fullest. Today you will be lucky in case of financial matters thus you will be willing to try your luck. You will not mind taking risks and you may also wish to invest money in some business. Your creativity and enthusiasm will get its due recognition. Your killer confidence will be magnificent today. You will be more than happy to finish a project successfully.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You may worry about the long-term relationship and commitment and may long for security. Your beloved's support will make you feel safe and secured. If you still have any unknown fear, you need to sort it out before you land in a major problem. Today looks to be very average for money matters, you should avoid taking any financial risks. There will be the possibility of losing money one or the other way so you should be extra careful.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Today, you will feel an inclination towards antiques and arts. You appreciate the beauty of life, but often forget to bring these emotions to the surface. You will be very sensitive today, and probably the smallest of disputes may hurt your feelings badly. Although the beginning of the day may not be very good, it's likely to change as the day progresses. As the day progresses, luck will start favouring you.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You will find yourself in a nostalgic frame of mind today, and will attempt to reach out to long lost friends and relatives. It is also a good day for social and religious activities. You will also relate to your work rather emotionally. The day is going to start with great energy to connect with others. You might want to socialize or might want to talk to many people. You will be ultra-busy today.