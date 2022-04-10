Astrological predictions for April 10, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Your beloved will appreciate your devotion to your family and will be more than happy to be with you. Cooperation and togetherness are the keys to strengthening relationships. Today, you are likely to incur expenses on the health of family members. Though the chances of very high range expenses are slim, you are likely to spend money on petty requirements. Your warm and sympathetic attitude will lure others to you.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. It would be best to think twice before spending money. You should not take decisions impulsively and should see to it that money is spent in the right direction at the right time. On the bright side, you will get devoted to work throughout the day. Your focus and sincerity will accomplish many difficult tasks and eventually fetch appreciation from colleagues and boss. As a result, you may receive some important gains.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Your lovey-dovey attitude will appeal to your sweetheart, thus leading to a wonderful evening. While on the other hand, you should remember that fast moving planets give only temporary happiness. Whatever you gain today may not give you lasting happiness, at least on the financial front. In terms of work, you will be compassionate towards your fellow beings. Even your colleagues will appreciate you for your considerate attitude.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. A fantastic day seems to be in store for you! Your mind is likely to be tension free and focused. Heavy workloads will not bother you at all. You will achieve your targets easily at work, without missing a single clue. However, if someone offers you a very good business or shows you plan to double your money in a very short time – do not trust the person or that scheme without doing your own research.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Be kind, sympathetic and trustworthy with your loved one and you will discover true love and enjoy a romantic life. If your budget permits it, you will buy it – or else, you will wait for your financial situation to improve. No one will be able to provoke you to spend money without any logic. You will have a satisfactory day at work today. Your amicable attitude will promise healthy relationships with peers and this will certainly add to your productivity.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Everything may not be hunky dory in your personal life. A disagreement with your partner may affect your relationship. You may get deviated from a certain factor but you need to sort out the problem by yourself. You are advised to maintain a good rapport with superiors in other organizations. People in authority can really be very helpful in finding you some good opportunities to earn more money. Creativity is your passion, whereas language and communication are your power.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. This is an ideal day to express your emotion in creative ways to stimulate your partner. Fortunately, your sweetheart will support you. You'll be in quite a romantic mood today, and you will enjoy every moment of being together. Today you shall have a fair idea about how much you want and how much you can let go. Such an attitude will help things to turn in your favour. In short, the day is good for negotiations.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Disagreement or discontented mind is foreseen. Therefore, you need to manage your matters related to the heart carefully. Avoid conflicts with your partner and strive to maintain the harmony in your relationship. You will get full support of your partner if you learn to forgive. Today you are unlikely to gain financially. You will be looking forward to some good tidings regarding money matters, but you are likely to be very disappointed.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You may have craved for a mini vacation to someplace quaint and peaceful for long, and would have given up the idea every time because of the burgeoning work pressure. However, it's time to get impulsive. Give your imagination a free rein today, and go where it takes you. Don't get caught in petty emotional issues. The day will be much better on the personal front. However, your emotional and practical side may be locked in pitched battle today.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You seem to be tense today because of a certain internal conflict and may forget to talk about important matters to your loved one. Take a break and spend some time with your partner. The stars are in your favour if you are about to start providing services to some organization. You may be paid well for your services. While quoting a price, ensure that you are not short-changed. Today, your seniors may disagree with you as you may not be decisive.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. This is a great day for singles to start a new relationship. Those of you who are looking to meet your soulmates, the current planetary configuration will help you to chance upon a desired partner. Remember, this is the right time to give your best shots. If you are dealing in the stock market, you will gain today. Your past investments will fetch handsome dividends. Besides, you shall make good use of your god-given gifts to earn more money.