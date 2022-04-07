Astrological predictions for April 7, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Your partner may be indifferent to your feelings, views or opinions. It will be difficult if you follow your clear-cut approach. For money issues, your logical and analytical abilities would be better during the latter half of the day. Thus, you should make plans for financial investments in the latter part of the day. You will concentrate on your tasks till noon, but work-related issues may scatter your single-minded approach to your job. You may get confused about the right actions.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You are likely to be blown away inside. You tend to spend time alone organizing your mind and remain irresponsible. Your partner may be upset for this careless attitude. Finally, you will get help from your better half. Your decision power regarding money matters will not be sound especially during the second part of the day. So, avoid making major financial decisions regarding buying/selling in the latter part of the day. Mixed emotions may rule you today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. The times are good for updating balance-sheets, meeting your chartered accountant and managing your personal bank accounts. Some online deals may draw your attention during the second half of the day. The dawn will find you in a playful mood, distracted at work but after lunch, you'll feel energetic enough. You will feel confident while giving a speech in the meeting. Be prepared for the important assignments coming your way.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You will be excessively sentimental towards your loved one who will fill you instantly with pleasure and excitement. You may receive some money in the early part of the day. As the day progresses, you may start thinking of the ways as to where this money should be spent. It is a day to coordinate with peers and colleagues. You will feel sensitive and give straightforward remarks during meetings. These straightforward remarks may hurt people.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Chances are that at the end of the day, you may receive a wonderful gift and wallow in your beloved's attention because you take care of your sweetheart so much. You can make use of your hidden talents to earn money as planets are in your favour. During the second half of the day, chances of financial gains through various sources are very high. You may start the day by attending the most crucial or challenging tasks of your assignment.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Romance is on the cards tonight. You may propose your long desired heartthrob over a candlelit dinner. You don’t want to lose your love and strive to strengthen this relationship. You will be able to find stability and a sense of security in your life. Today you will have a serious approach towards financial matters and thus chances of failure in financial management are nil. You will be the hero to your colleagues today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. With love being the first thing on your mind, you will call it a day sooner than usual and rush into the arms of your companion. You will be busy in satisfying all the needs of your beloved. Your past investments may not give the expected returns just yet. However, today's planetary energies will give you that extra dexterity to solve tough problems. Your mental energy seems to be very strong today. You can get along with anybody at your office.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. You may not be able to spend enough time with your loved one as professional pressures are likely to haunt your mind. You must make compromises and adjustments if you want a smooth sailing in your love life. You will not be very calculative today but things may not go as planned. You need to focus all your energies on the work you do. Make sure that you do not lose concentration even though some of the key decisions go wrong.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Today will be a good day as far as personal life is concerned. With a true sense of understanding in your relationship, you will be drawn to your partner. You may not create magic all of a sudden but will be able to cultivate a new relationship. Your overspending is luckily under the shadow of practicality, which is good for you. Your approach towards money matters will be very practical and you will not spend money without thinking.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You will most probably win some sweet compliments from your loved one today. The incredible way in which you'll express your love is sure to impress them. If you need to make a financial decision in the second half of the day, it is advisable to seek someone’s guidance or take someone’s view on the matter. It's the right day to learn new things about your personal and professional life.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Tonight, you will be at your imaginative best. You will surely be able to impress your partner. A sweet note from your heart would be the best gift your loved one has ever received. You may be spending money for books, communication-related objects, leisure activities and things that you can easily afford. Today, you may think a lot before making financial investments in any area. You may feel apprehensive about fulfilling your primary responsibilities.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You will create a wonderfully romantic atmosphere with your partner. The day is not likely to push your mind/energy towards financial investments or purchase of luxurious items. You will not be very practical about financial matters but at the same time you will be restrained. You are determined to get into action to complete your tasks as soon as possible. Also follow the pros and cons of every step.