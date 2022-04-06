Astrological predictions for April 6, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You may find yourself in a precarious position today. You may feel challenged and swim against the current, which will be counterproductive. Nothing may seem to work out. Taking a break will ease the stress at such a time. Happiness will come your way later today as you will get rewards in tangible and intangible manner. Restlessness will reduce to a great extent and you will be able to focus better.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You tend to be more practical today. You need to be diplomatic to hold on to a sense of harmony. It is the right time to cross those limits which were stopping you so far. Compromise on nothing. Today you will be in the mood to spend hard cash on your appearance. But, you will not overspend. You will find the ‘best deal’ or you may bargain hard before buying a service.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Even though it is for your own benefit, you will spend the day safeguarding the sentiments of others. Not too uncharacteristic, but unusual nonetheless. For the most part of the day, you will be away from your family, mostly on a trip for business or leisure purposes. You should practice right 'investment of energy'. This means you should work on things only if they are going to yield results.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. The workaholic Bull will have more on their plate than they can chew. They will be under so much work pressure that their otherwise robust shoulders may wilt under pressure. You are advised to take it easy and learn to say no. Also, this is just a temporary phase, and as long as you stay cool, nothing can defeat you. You will remain stress-free today and enjoy peace of mind. This will bring a smile on your face.

Leo (July 23-August 23):Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Strict efforts may not bear fruit in persuading your partner. He or she may feel that you don’t take care of your duties and responsibilities. A creative approach may melt the mood of your loved one. Today you need to take up more assignments to earn some extra money. Short term benefits may not be on the horizon, but be patient. Those dealing in the stock market may not be very happy with circumstances.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You will be able to convince your beloved. You might feel like gifting something precious to the most precious person in your life. Trust your partner. Long term commitment is on the cards now. Today is a favourable day to sit with your bank statement and see the source of income and expenses to get a better idea about where you stand and to have an overview of the future.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You are likely to be in an experimental mood today. Your fascination for beautiful clothes, perfume and accessories will drive your partner crazy. Your sensuality will mesmerise your beloved into whipping up a romantic mood for a steamy interlude. It is unlikely that today you shall find any logic behind your current financial status and will be wondering how to progress. This is the time to sit back, relax and be happy with what you have.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You are loyal and faithful to your loved one. You will listen to your sweetheart with your heart’s content. This is also a favourable day to invest some money on informal business parties or conferences. Meetings at the office will go well. However, you may have to agree with your colleagues’ point of view. Mingling with your colleagues can give you a sense of belonging. You need to maintain your dignity.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. The cloud of worries is likely to keep you gloomy today. Try to burst that cloud, and take a decision that would help you to solve your troubles. There may be some delay, if you want the situation to get back to normal. However, you would be the one who would benefit at the end of the day! Work swiftly, and avoid stretching yourself beyond your limits. You will be very pragmatic in financial matters and will avoid all temptations to spend impulsively.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Good news for students! If you have been trying your luck for studies abroad, today is an opportune day. Also, get your priorities straight and see that you achieve them one by one, for only a well-planned move can take you a step closer to your ambition. Spruce up to spice up- this motto will inspire you today. You are advised to refrain from trading in the stock market. It's a time when you may hone your skills.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. Today is a day of communication and associations. A productive but draining day. It is a good day to inspect some properties. If you are happy in your current house, go for a new vehicle. Expect a hectic day at your office. You may waste the first half of the day by troubleshooting. The evening will keep you on the toes by discussing some serious projects with your higher authorities.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Compromise is the name of the game when it comes to relationships, and you are adept at it. You realise the importance of losing an argument to win over a heart, and do so with panache. Indeed, this is an area where others emulate you. Unlike your normal self, today your mind is likely to rule over your heart. Although you shall be fit and fine, you may feel mentally exhausted. Consequently, you may remain less focussed on your work.