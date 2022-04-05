Astrological predictions for April 5, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Today, your attitude towards money matters will be very realistic, which will help you achieve your desired financial targets in a comparatively shorter time frame than before. The day will see good additions to your bank account. However, the ‘additions’ might not be monetary for the moment, but will be useful during your appraisal. Thanks to your performance that will keep you ahead of your competition. The time is also ideal to plan and implement a workout routine.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You need to be diplomatic with your beloved. Try to spend adequate time with them. This is the right time to think about setting aside a sum in some fixed deposit schemes or in something that gives you regular returns. You will avoid taking financially risky decisions. Call this a power day as your innate qualities will come to the fore. You will be able to manage your tasks smoothly and meet deadlines by getting systematic.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. You may get refreshed in the company of your beloved. A romantic evening may keep you engaged. On the financial front, you may need to get a bit careful as you may end up paying too much for some immediate requirement. Thus, get to thorough market research before making purchases. At work, fruitless pursuits may consume your time. Make sure your hard word does not get wasted. Concentration may help you in increasing your productivity.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. A romantic rendezvous with your sweetheart may make your evening the most delightful time of your life. Special gestures may unfold a great romantic story. It may be an auspicious day to plan for a movie, dinner, or woo your loved one by squashing some money. Professionally you may get more innovative as your creativity may reflect in your work which may impress your seniors. You may comfortably move ahead with your projects as implementing your ideas may bring desired results for the company.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Ever been surprised at your own abilities? Today you shall be. With the perfect blend of amicable gestures and lack of inimical actions, you are poised to become the cynosure of all occasions. The day will bring to the fore your flexible nature, moderate views, and your mature mannerisms in a cocktail that is as heady as the best blend. Your creative spirit will occupy your heart till midnight. You may not be able to devote much time to your sweetheart.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Children will ring in applauds and praises in the classroom and off it too! Processing logic and reasoning will improve too. You are advised to keep calm and enjoy the joy ride, irrespective of anything that happens during the day. You will be in good health and humour today. Your plans will work out well. You will be supported by luck. This is the best time to charge yourself by doing activities which you like the most.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Today is a fortunate day for starting new work. You will win the hearts of everyone with your amazing charm. Your house and its arty interior decoration will impress people. Make the most of this positivity. You may express your true love today. Communicating your feelings to your loved one can help you keep misunderstandings at bay. Avoid exhaustive tasks and maintain energy levels. Remember, health is wealth. This is the time to cut back, relax and enjoy.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You are a visionary and today you work towards building a successful future. However, expecting an instant result would be unfair. You need to have the patience to bring in those dynamic changes in your life. Wait and watch, the patience would reap sweet fruits! Your sense of humor may play an important role to get closer to your loved one. Money spent today will be an investment and it’s not going to be wasted.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Despite cordial relations with your partner, you may not get adequate time to be together. However, you may need to trust your beloved and spend time as and when possible. Handling financial matters in a more practical way may help you to control impulsive buying. A complimentary day at the office as you may earn appreciation and encouragement from seniors. This may inspire you to utilize all your extra time in the best possible manner.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Developing a positive understanding with your partner may help you to fall in love with them all over again. The cosmic undercurrents predict you may turn flamboyant to impress your beloved. Nonetheless, you may be in a materialistic mood but may spend wisely. As you value your hard-earned money make sure you don't invest in speculative deals. Your professional life may offer you a plethora of opportunities. Time for entrepreneurs to expand their horizons while extra efforts may earn office professionals incentives and perks.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Today you may be in good spirits to spend time with family, relatives, and friends. After a hectic day at work, you may rush home to enjoy some pleasurable moments with them. The day may incline towards making purchases in property, vehicle, or even a luxurious home. Focusing on your nitty-gritty may help you to improve your skills. Moreover, you may find yourself contemplating some matters related to work. Remember working on your perfection may be the key to success.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. It may be an unpredictable day as you may suffer from mood swings. Be honest with your partner lest situations may turn volatile. You are likely to take risks for the day as you may invest money in a project you have been waiting for since long. At the work front, your creative zone may be emphasized so you may need to make changes in your modus operandi. Get more flexible and adventurous to refuel your innovative nature.