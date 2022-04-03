Astrological predictions for April 3, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You may be in a romantic mood to share doing domestic chores with your beloved. You may feel the need to attract your partner for a memorable evening. The day may not be a promising one for finances as you may have to strive harder to increase your earnings. It may be advisable to postpone long term investments. At the office, you may be assigned responsibilities by seniors. You may have the right amount of energy levels to take up new projects.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Being flexible is the right way to enjoy perfect bliss. Your beloved may try to know your opinions about life and love. You should engage in such activities that occupy the majority in the heart of your partner. Today, you will share your ideas without a properly planned and thorough research. Therefore, you need to be sure about your speech while presenting your ideas to your superiors. The careful decision will keep you safe in front of your supervisor.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Compromise is the keyword in your love life. When you learn to sacrifice, everything will get changed. You may suddenly feel like taking an initiative to make a friend feel happy. Well, your cheerfulness will rarely be off but you are advised not to expect much in return. A good day to schedule maintenance activities. This is the time you need to be alert while coordinating all your activities. You need to focus on pending works.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. With a rather hectic day at work, you may want to skip going for that romantic rendezvous and are likely to spend the time alone at home. This is the right time to think about some upgradation, by investing money in small things which may not burn a hole in your pocket. It’s an average day as far as finances are concerned. Enthusiasm and determination will prove your abilities in the professional front.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Today, you may feel a bit lucky about financial matters. However, it’s not an excellent day. You may enjoy ease and comforts that money can buy but don’t think of investing in risky ventures that can make you rich. Your creative spirit will be high today and you will be in a mood to coordinate in some artistic works that fascinates you. You should keep in mind innovation that comes from your teammates.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. After a hard day, you may like to be alone. However, spending some romantic time with your sweetheart will be better. Pending tasks seem to get finished on time and your computer is expected to get loaded with responsibilities. More complex and critical tasks are coming your way. You are likely to turn more analytical. Patience should be the keyword. However, you will focus more on perfection. It would be wise not to let your hectic work schedule affect your health.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You may receive a well-deserved pat from your sweetheart. It will boost your confidence. You are likely to spend a lot of money to maintain your public image. Avoid showing off or bragging, as they too can be expensive. Avoid taking any big financial risks today. It's a tiring day in terms of your professional life. You are likely to be indecisive and may depend on others. As for your health, your day is likely to be moderate.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You may be rigid in matters of the heart. Things may not go your way, but that does not mean that you stay away from your loved one. You are advised to keep money safe today. Chances of incurring debt would go high. The day is good if you wish to apply for loans. However, you are advised to avoid taking big loans. Research in your current project will keep you on your toes and you have to take apt decisions.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You tend to get moody in your personal relationships. If you do curb this habit, it is likely to hamper your relationship. Love is a long-term commitment. Therefore, you should take it seriously. By and large, the day is in your favour for financial matters. You should avoid spending heavily on travel plans as it may burn a big hole in your pocket. You should decide on the pros and cons before embarking on a challenging project.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. This is a good day to start your research on how to fulfill your desire to purchase a new vehicle or a new house. You will be able to make plans in order to purchase long term assets. With things moving at a normal pace, your day shall be free of hassles. Setting rules for yourself and others at the workplace will fill you with a sense of discipline. You may begin the day feeling a bit lazy.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Your optimistic attitude is likely to impress your beloved and promise you rejuvenated love life. Your enthusiastic mindset will create a positive aura around your loved one. This is not a great day for financial gains. Stick to routine practices and do not expect much from anything. The tendency to take risks would be very high today, so you must not get into risky investments. Creativity will encourage you to achieve even complexities in professional life.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You will be generous enough to donate money or do some charity. If someone close to you approaches you for money, you won’t disappoint them. Your financial planning may not be good but you would be good at spending. Gaining perfection will be your target today. You may discover the missing elements in the tasks you have recently accomplished. Even the amazing support from your colleagues will fail to reassure you.