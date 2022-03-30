Astrological predictions for March 30, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Romantic relationships may be blooming. Your pretty, charming, and playful appearance will attract your beloved and you will become the most desirable tonight. On the other hand, today, you will be handling money intelligently. Friend’s guidelines about investments or about financial planning, can be very useful. On the whole, the day looks progressive and profitable. You will be in good health today and you will enjoy the day mainly on account of your good health.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Though you don't seem to be giving full attention to your sweetheart, you will make sure that you don't hurt him/her. Things may go wrong in the relationship but you need to keep patience. It would help to transform the negative feelings into a positive state of mind. Today could be a somewhat stressed day due to important work. However, it’s going to go well and will contribute to your financial progress.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. You are likely to make a list of your daily chores that take most of your time. Then you will find a way to outsource these activities or eliminate them from your routine altogether. You will also devote a lot of your time to meditation. Health of a family member may give you some anxious moments. The important tasks that you have been working on for a long time may now be on the verge of completion.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. It is high time you paid attention to your family. You have been so lost in work and in making money that you have almost forgotten the very people you have been slogging for. You may take some time off but you will be a committed person in the relationship. Moreover, you may face mood swings, hence, concentrating on tasks will be difficult today. Try to avoid arguments with your close ones as it may strain your relationships.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. If you are wondering whether you'll get the carrot or the stick today, then there is some good news for you the day promises to bring only rewards for you. This will be especially true for your workplace, where your innate talents get recognised today. Expect positive support from your colleagues and oodles of inspiring tips from your superiors. Health will be fine, but you may be emotionally low. Hence, keep believing in yourself as you have always done.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. Pay due attention to your innate feelings. You will get along famously with people today. Your loved ones will receive your sincere feelings and emotions. Work your magic to improve relationships more. Your day to day expenses are likely to shoot up, and if you kept an account book recording all your expenses, you will realise at the end of the year that you could have saved substantially. You need to be open and flexible in the meeting to understand everyone’s views.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. It is your friends who prove to be lucky and beneficial for you today, especially if they happen to be walking the corridors of power. Do not hesitate to start that new joint venture today. See your popularity grow by leaps and bounds as you get due recognition for your abilities and efforts. A wonderful time with those close to your heart will make your day. Your skills will be appreciated by your seniors at work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Until now, you have experienced all the highs. Today you may come across the lows of the professional world. The equation between your boss, colleagues and you may get slightly disturbed. However, you will make it up by evening. Freshers may look for some career opportunities. The boring day will be gone when your sweetheart will present some mouth-watering foods in the company of those close to you. Give your mind and body the rest it requires.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. A romantic conversation over the phone with your beloved or exchanging a few sweet messages will make you feel on cloud nine. Being emotional with a practical mind will make you a responsible spouse. Be open to others' views as it will help you think differently. You will be in a mood to help your subordinates. Sharing and delegating responsibilities will reduce your stress and work will get achieved in a better way.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Lack of proper planning is probably the reason for you not being able to get your work done in time. You'll realise this mistake and today; you will spend the majority of time drawing a plan on paper. You may hit the jackpot, but think twice before spending the money on anything unnecessary. You will be able to share responsibilities to ensure a long-term relationship with your beloved. Financial deals done today will fetch rich rewards in the future.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. You spend a lot of time planning for a better future. Sure, it does minimise the chances of errors as you know possible obstacles in advance. However, the time you spend on calculations takes you away from reality, and you don't fully concentrate on what you have now. This will be a good and humorous day as you'll feel enthusiastic and deal well with your stress. Things might get critical at first but you'll be able to overcome it.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Today, you will feel generous and calm. You will shower those in the family who are younger than you with this generosity and as a result, be the object of their fondness. With a clear perspective, you will be able to see things for what they are. The only downside of the day is that your expenses might take a toll on your wallet. You are bound to get the rewards of your efforts, but the time is yet to come.