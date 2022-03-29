Astrological predictions for March 29, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Love life may be on the beam with your friendly approach. Your adventurous spirit may influence your partner. This may enhance an amazing partnership with your beloved. You may handle financial matters intelligently. Although, it may be advisable to seek a friend's advice for investment or financial planning. Professionally you may get the rewards of your efforts. You may successfully be able to implement new technology and use programs and software codes. Appreciation from seniors may make your day.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. A busy work schedule may keep you away from giving required time to your spouse. Thus, you may have to make extra efforts to please your partner. Simplify issues for a harmonious relationship. Holding an important meeting with one of your clients may turn positive and help you to make a pile of money out of it. Participation in developmental activities at the workplace may bring appreciation. Take into account the pros and cons before implementing any important decisions at work.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. It is a wonderful day to spend with family and loved one on the personal front. This seems to be a favorable day from a health point of view. You'll make more progress on the professional front. Today you shall be brimming with new ideas but putting them into practice is another thing. You will tend to enjoy life whole-heartedly, perhaps by going on a long road-trip, or going to an expensive massage spa.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You are in a mood to get appreciation from your partner. Even a brief conversation with your partner will satiate you. Managing emotional stability with your partner will not be so difficult once you will get emotional support. You may feel dim and tired today. Achieving targets may get difficult. There are a few possibilities of an argument with a close friend. Hence it is advisable to be polite and wait for a better day.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Try to keep your head as cool as possible when you are with your beloved. You will be able to keep your love life as smooth as possible. Things will remain peaceful if you understand your beloved and act accordingly. You may be engaged in work throughout the day and that might make you a bit temperamental today. You'll demand for finishing the pending work, hence you may over stress yourself. Try to be polite at work as only then you can stay happy.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Your logical approach may not please your sweetheart initially but it will eventually make him/her understand well. You are likely to get confused on various matters today. Try to be polite as there are chances of an argument and it may affect your professional relations. Physical health remains satisfactory. It's better to remain more organized in your work. Work and rework on finances, as it is the only way forward.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. You will feel confident enough to showcase your creative skills like singing or dancing. It will definitely attract your partner. You will welcome a new romantic period. Work will get completed as per deadlines and you will be complimented. This will uplift your morale. New opportunities may come your way soon. You will get more focused and take proper decisions at work. Health looks fine. Today is a favourable day for those who believe that financial planning is necessary for long-term stability.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You may enjoy a romantic evening with your loved one. Adapting to a partner’s changed attitude may pave the way for a long lasting union. Mid-term investments may bring beneficial results. In case of lack of funds take a loan or borrow from sources as it may be the right time to invest. Efforts at the workplace may move in the right direction as you may be appreciated by seniors. Your colleagues may be surprised with your politeness and generosity. So make sure you maintain your work standards.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. You may come up with brilliant ideas about romance. An encouraging partner may help you to indulge in love games that may maintain a strong bonding between the two of you. You may plan trips for the day that may bring beneficial rewards. However, some brainstorming sessions may bring stress. At the office you may find yourself exploring new paths. You may receive professional support. Besides, you may gather relative information and knowledge that may help you in handling tasks at hand.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. You may get the support of your loved one. A truthful and honest nature may flood you with love and care. You may achieve emotional stability today. Finances may see positive developments. You may need to tackle money matters well. Professionally you may have to handle multi tasks singlehandedly to meet with self-determined deadlines. Refrain from entering into new ventures. Focus on quality and effectiveness and try to rectify errors immediately.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Emotional words may melt the heart of your sweetheart. A pleasant and harmonious relationship may keep you happy. You may gradually see the bond growing stronger. Unexpected expenses may compel you to work on your income and expenses. Organizational planning may consume most of your time at the workplace. Therefore you may need to work systematically and professionally as your seniors may have expectations from you. Your maturity may be tested as you may feel pressured to give the best.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Personal relationships may face minor variance of thoughts. Therefore, it may be advisable to keep communication alive even in the busiest hours. Remember adjustment is the key to happiness. You may visit a place of your choice to relax. There may be less scope for enhancing earnings. Although, spending may give you internal joy. Your strong determination may help you get over all your professional problems. Thus, you are likely to feel attached to your profession when you may receive appreciation from colleagues.