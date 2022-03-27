Astrological predictions for March 25, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. In the case of love relationships, you might have to put in lots of efforts. There may be the difference of opinion between you and your partner. You are likely to be very impulsive today. What you need is a strong dose of patience. You must avoid risky deals. If you are in a job, today you will need to work harder than ever. You may put in a lot of effort to complete the work allotted to you.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. On the financial front, today is going to be a favourable day for you, as the cosmos will be working in your favour. You are likely to be extremely happy to see your efforts fructifying. You will get your work done without putting in much effort. You have a tendency to take everything very casually. As a result, you will want your colleagues to share the maximum workload and for an important decision, you may expect assistance.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You are likely to feel safe in the arms of your beloved today. It’s time to create a positive aura around your lover. The bonding is going to be strong during this planetary phase. You may be tired and irritated work wise however. You may try very hard to meet the deadlines but as your energy level would be low, you may feel very dull and tired. Try to maintain your optimism and good health. You will be a bit negative about money matters.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Being with your sweetheart will make you feel good today. Try to improve your relationship, keeping prejudice aside. Your emotions may not be that strong today. However, you may be interested in spending quality time with your sweetheart. You are likely to feel a bit down and upset because you may feel out of place at work. You may feel that people do not understand you. You are advised to remain objective about things, rather than taking things to the heart.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Love relationships may demand more time and efforts to avoid misunderstandings. Your expectations may sound unachievable by your partner. You should not be too demanding. You may need to compromise on the relationship. Patience and understanding are the ways to keep life stress-free. You may have a lot of workload today. This may make you feel stressed. You should not quarrel with anybody. While you are going to practice economy today, you will probably also think if you had more money, you may have spent more.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. If you are planning to propose to someone, the possibility of a positive reply is high. Married couples will enjoy each other's company. You may be looking for relaxation with your loved one at a peaceful place. You will be in very good health today. You are not going to face any major issue in any area of life. You will be investing emotional energy in strengthening your bonds with others. You will be cheered up by those who love you.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. Some stress in the relationship may disturb you. Managing emotional stress will be the challenge. Remember, your patience will be tested today. All you have to do is, act prudently. You are talented but you need to wait for your romantic showcase. As the day unfolds, things may not turn out as planned, and it may stress you. But you need to keep your focus and dedication towards work. Work will be heavy, hence do not hesitate in taking professional help.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You will enjoy sharing your thoughts and emotions with the love of your life. With the help of your mate, you may find courage and confidence. You are likely to express yourself in a better way. You will want to do various physical exercises at home today. You should also take in necessary vitamins and proteins apart from your exercises. There will not be any regret after spending money. Overall, you may spend money on home improvement.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. This is a lucky day in your love life as your life partner and people close to you will do anything to help you. They will listen to you carefully. So this is the opportunity to express your love and make romance flourish. Emotions will be high today. This could impact your health. You could find your work demanding. You are suggested to put your mind to rest for a few hours in order to avoid getting tired.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. The emotional attachment with your beloved will remain stable even if you give him/her no time. You will enjoy being with them and spend some quality time. You may want to explore your partner but maintaining a long-term relationship will be your priority. It will be a very good day for you from a health point of view. You will be in full force and will function with great abilities. You will be putting in extra hours to complete your work today.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Today you are going to face financial issues. You will be dealing with money matters more seriously today. You won’t be able to make out how to cut down on expenses. You will go through some serious challenges at the workplace. This will be a testing time for you. You will find problems popping up every now and then. You get rid of one and another appears. A lot of time will be spent solving these problems.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Your love life won’t go boring at least today since you may plan to spend some emotional moments with your partner who will try to woo you. This will be a good day if you are planning for an exciting excursion with your family and loved one. Your work at the office will be appreciated and it will inspire your workmates. But you may get tense and may want to finish pending work first. Your health may need extra care today.