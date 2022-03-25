Astrological predictions for March 25, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Luck is unfortunately not with you on the personal front today. Therefore, you need to keep your anger under control in order to maintain peace with your beloved. Music will help you stay calm and relaxed. It’s time to share your thoughts with your partner. Today is going to be an auspicious day on the financial front for you. If you are so inclined, you can make piles of money. The day favours launching big projects.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You have to handle relationships carefully as you may experience differences with your partner and it might lead to disagreements. You may even have to compromise on the same. It’s time to ward off the issues before things go sour. Today is not too favourable for you on the financial front. You may face serious troubles. You will realise that if it was not for the support from others, you might have been broke.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. You will want to focus on your partner's desires and expectations. Adjustment is the key to maintaining a balance in your relationship. Things will go smoothly once you will understand your partner. You may want to create excitement but you will remain indecisive. You are advised not to let any opportunity go waste. Be serious because money is likely to come in today. Distant possibility of gains through a business partner or life partner is foreseen.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. As you are provided with a lot of responsibilities at the workplace, you may not be able to give much time to near and dear ones. Things will be comfortable once you are able to communicate with your sweetheart even in a difficult situation. Routine or recurring expenses may need to be curbed in order to keep your finances streamlined. This is not at all the right day to invest money in any good looking schemes.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Singles may get the chance to fall in love. It's the right time to get married. Also, you are advised to avoid overspending today, as planetary positions are pointing towards huge expenses. If you wish to try your luck in another job or business, the day is favourable. You will succeed in getting work done by your staff. Your hard work will receive a lot of appreciation from your senior authorities.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You are likely to have a comfortable day on the personal front today. Therefore, you should keep all your worries aside. It’s time to go out on a date and spend a wonderful time with your loved one. You might make it an unforgettable day. The day is not in favour of those things which require more physical energy. You might need to put your mind at rest work wise. Going slow with the acquisition of money would be a good idea rather than taking quick decisions. In haste, you may probably end up committing mistakes that can affect your finances for a longer time.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Personal life seems to be steady. If your partner has not had a good day, ensure that you don't be angry. You should not let the disagreement come to your mind. The best you can do is to help your partner calm down. You will be in good health. Enthusiasm will flow the whole day. On the whole, you will remain enthusiastic the entire day in terms of your health. You need to take things lightly, as you are not going to run out of money anytime soon. Just relax and have confidence in yourself. The trick is in keeping your expectations low.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. A hassle-free day is on the cards. You need to make sure that your personal relationship won’t go bitter. You should fill the heart of your partner with sweet words. In a nutshell, you need to think twice before you speak. Also, you should not waste your time on some fruitless pursuits. You should avoid arguments or else your relations with others might be at risk. You need to remain calm. To keep working hard is your responsibility, irrespective of the rewards you get. Financially, the day is not negative as in the first half of the day, there will be good earnings.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Stay stern, as it might be necessary to exercise your grit to get the desired results today. Your presence may be dominating at the workplace, but your subordinates will find your manner pleasing as you hold them in awe of you. Do not get carried away by your success or the tables may turn. It is an encouraging day on the personal front and you can expect a gift from your partner.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You will prioritise your needs, and the most critical would be the need to manage finances to save for the future. Also, the company you choose to keep will reflect the kind of person you are. So, beware of whom you befriend. You may have the let go attitude today. This will help you keep your emotional high tides in control. This is an ideal time to invest money in some spiritual course.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Do you wish to have a new car or any other property? Make the bookings today, as it is a favourable day to make such purchases. You will prioritise your needs and consider available finances so that you can have your dream car or house. You need to think seriously about your relationship. On the whole, it's a good day from a health point of view. Achieving your goal will be the prime focus today.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. A good day for those looking for romantic liaisons. You will seek the company of your sweetheart to fight feelings of solitude and boredom today. Those who are single ought to strike gold, considering how lady luck will be grinning at the efforts you make to win over your love. Ensure that your busy schedule does not let you sideline your love life. Moreover, you are likely to be more focused on your targets today.