Astrological predictions for March 23, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. Things may settle down by the evening and you can expect a romantic evening with your sweetheart. If you have invested money jointly with someone (with life partner or business partner), you will see your money growing. Alternatively, it's an ideal day to invest money jointly with someone else. You may remain dissatisfied with some professional action and will turn impatient. Arguments with your superiors are on the cards till afternoon.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. People around you will be surprised to witness the considerate and compassionate side of you today. Problems may come knocking but you, along with support from your loved ones, will handle them with brilliant tact. Personal fulfillment is your top priority today. You will reminisce about the good things in life with your loved one. Just celebrate this moment and strengthen your romance. Merriment is on the cards. The day promises complete satisfaction on the personal and professional front.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. Love life may seem uneventful as you may be in mood to not spend time with your beloved in domestic matters. Engage in activities that may please your partner. A good day for finances . However, your routine life may get more stressful from the monetary viewpoint. At the workfront you may have to work your fingers to the bone to cope up with work and colleagues. Although you may be able to impress them with a good sense of humor.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Today, you are likely to experience something life-changing. A small incident, an observation, a tragedy, a disaster, or a simple thought may change the course of your life. You, however, may not be able to take the changes well. It may have a strong bearing on your health.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You will be busy on the work front today. It is a good day for those who are self-employed. Homemakers will remain extremely busy with household matters. You will be able to work according to your desire though.

Virgo (August 24-September 22):Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You will be very tough today, as a man of steel, but there is enough warmth in your heart. Forbearance, positivity and extremely artistic abilities will predominate. You are advised to pursue the arts in your studies. Your deep insight into life will help you in serving the society in a better way.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Your natural talents will be acknowledged and documented at work. This might prompt your equals to hold you up above the rest, and for your seniors to positively encourage you to scale greater heights. However, as always, be careful to make sure that success does not make you heady with arrogance.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. The crown jewel of your character will be your supreme confidence today. Try to pick up tasks that require herculean efforts, and you shall come close to achieving them. Your nerves and buoyant nature will be infective and also leave people awestruck.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Issues in your professional life may affect your relationship. Due to various reasons, your money will be spent and there won’t be any control over it. Even if you try, something or the other may crop up which will just make you spend money. Things may not be very smooth and you may need to remain focused on your primary goals. Your ability to think positively could be blocked today due to the position of your stars.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. The day may be uneventful for love and romance as you are likely to show negligible emotions. Your beloved may try to impress you although it may fail to satisfy you. Businessmen may widen their circle by networking. Establishing good relations for fruitful purposes may catch your attention and it would be your agenda for the day. At the workplace learn to measure your words as anything you say may be misunderstood. Work on pending projects to complete them within stipulated time.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Your focus on work will keep you away from enjoying your love life. Managing the time will be the key to sustaining your relationship. Hence, you are advised to sort out the important issues and maintain a harmonious relationship. You are going to do very well in your field of work, which will be directly linked to your financial progress. You shall invest more efforts in your job. You will put in a hard day at work to achieve success on the career front.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Your emotional need is high today. Your bond with your companion becomes stronger today. With luck completely in your favour, today you are going to rock. You will be able to earn good money. If you have invested in the stock market, returns will be satisfactory. You will find the right direction and start working with full enthusiasm. You will find yourself in a position to clear all doubts regarding responsibilities that you have been assigned.