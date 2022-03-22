Astrological predictions for March 22, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You may need to resolve past issues with your partner. Discuss matters with your beloved so that there’s no room for misunderstanding. Your problem-solving attitude may keep the relationship sweet. You may be able to address matters related to inheritance and settle property disputes. At the professional front, your moods may play tricks on you. The second half of the day may be dull with routine office chores. Make sure you shoulder new responsibilities if given a chance.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Love life may be full of happiness as the understanding between you and your partner may get better. This may be the credit to spending quality time together. A tension-free love life awaits you for the day. A practical mindset may help you to focus on enhancing your finances. You may work on spending only on essentials. At the workplace, your confidence and decision-making ability may rock the day. Right judgment may project you as a valuable asset for the company.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Work, home, and friends - these three most important things will come on your priority list today. The positive part is that you will feel the top of the world. This may boost your spirits. Your mind will remain good and your efficiency at the workplace may double. During the second half of the day, money may be spent on your day to day necessity items and you should limit your expenses to that only. Don’t think about taking loans from anyone.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Today you are most likely to find yourself in a very good financial condition. You will be able to make good money through your personal assets. This is a remarkable day to make your dreams come true. New stuff happening around will thrill you. You are likely to achieve a new milestone. However, you need to understand your potential and take up the responsibilities accordingly. This will be a wonderful day for you.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. You need to pay proper attention to your words while discussing the relationship matters with your sweetheart. Words cannot be taken back and if the damage is done, it will be difficult to repair. Your presence at work will be essential today. You may need to raise your voice today if things don’t work the way they should. However, don’t let your words hurt anyone. The easiest strategy would be to choose the right words.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. You may experience a positive change consciously or unconsciously. You may adopt a particular lifestyle that your partner might have requested you earlier. However, you will eventually enjoy a smooth relationship. You are likely to get emotional support too. You should try to simplify things rather than complicating things by thinking too deeply about various matters. You are advised to avoid taking the final call on financial matters today. You need to schedule your timetable accurately today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. You may find it difficult to solve issues associated with your domestic life. You may not balance properly with other areas in life. You are advised to keep calm. Believe in the good deeds and you will experience a positive change in life. Today, you will become serious about money matters. You will now think about long term financial strength and in order to increase or maintain financial strength, you will take necessary steps.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You are advised to take things in your stride and keep going. If you worry too much and regret over and over again on expenses, you won’t be able to live life happily. Everyone has to face rivals in life, in one form or the other. You are being warned against rivals in disguise, some of your colleagues. The only mantra to lead the ‘rat race’ is to work with honesty and devotion. Hard work pays.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. You can enhance your relationship with some fun-filled activities with family, friends or better yet, your beloved. Romantically, the day may be filled with emotions. You may have the issues related to mood swings. Towards evening, you might spend a huge chunk on something that’s almost a waste of money. Still, you won’t mind it and you will also not regret such an expense. Since your superiors are likely to see you as someone responsible, you should be up for the next challenge.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. A busy work schedule may make your family feel left out. Make sure you take time out from work to spend quality time with family and beloved. Financially you may wish to invest money to expand your business operations. However, make sure you don't overspend. Pay heed to your professional life rather your personal life. However, you may efficiently schedule your daily activities. A new project may turn favorable. Decision-making may assist in getting assignments done on time.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Love life may be uneventful and boring as you may spend time alone. Your partner may be mood less so make sure the detachment does not affect your current relationship. Your positive approach and strategic abilities may help you to make quick progress on the financial front. Excessive workload may drain out your energies at the office. You may wish to rush home as tiredness may disable you to continue with your routine office work. However, it may not work for the day.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. On the love front, you should stop predicting and assuming things. It would be better to stay practical and take life as it comes. You are likely to solve some complex issues in the relationship with fun and humour. Early in the day on the financial front, you will lack any excitement. However, you will not waste time and you will be very serious today about increasing your income. If given a choice, choose hard work over luck.