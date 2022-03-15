Astrological predictions for March 15, 2022:



Aries (March 21-April 20): With the Sun transit in Pisces, your expenses may be on the higher side. You are also advised to take care of your health. Students are likely to get opportunities abroad. This time is fruitful for those who are dealing with overseas business.

Remedy: chant Suryashtak

Taurus (April 21-May 21): With This Meen Sankranti, you may get many sources of income this month. You may plan to venture into something new. With jobs and businesses, you may get support from your seniors. Your respect in society may also increase.

Remedy: chant Gayatri Mantra daily.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Meen Sankranti may bring you a conducive environment for your job and business. There is a good chance of promotion. You are likely to get blessings from your mother. Business people are likely to get the desired cooperation.

Remedy: Offer water mixed with kumkum to the Sun.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Sun transit in Pisces may fulfil many of your dreams. However, you may travel continuously during this time. You may get good results for the exams you have taken for higher education.

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva daily.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Sun transit in Pisces can bring some stress to you. It is advisable to take care of your health. Also, be careful while talking to your in-laws. If you drive a vehicle, do it carefully.

Remedy: Chant a Surya Mantra daily.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): With the Sun’s transit in Pisces, the balance of thoughts between your life and business partners may get disturbed. However, you are likely to gain benefits from your business.

Remedy: Offer jaggery-made food to the Sun and distribute it among the needy on Sunday.

Libra (September 23-October 23): A month from Meen Sankranti is likely to bring good times for you. You may beat your rivals and move ahead in your job. You may also get support in the works related to the government.

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun from a copper utensil.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The transit of the Sun in Pisces may bring worries to the love life of the Scorpio natives. Students are likely to succeed in their endeavours. Some child-related issues may bug you during this time.

Remedy: Chant Aditya Hridya Stotra

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): With this transit of the Sun in Pisces, the worries related to the health of your mother may go away. You may make some changes to your house. You are likely to get rid of any property-related issues, too.

Remedy: Chant Gayatri Chalisa daily.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): With the Sun transit in Pisces, your confidence is likely to increase, and the same can be said about your networking, too. You may take some well-calculated risks. The health of your father is expected to be good.

Remedy: Donate wheat to the needy.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): With Sun transit in Pisces, some family issues may disturb you. However, your health is likely to be good during this period. Carelessness with your work can harm you, so it is advisable to be careful about that.

Remedy: Chant Sun Mantras and worship Lord Shiva

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Sun will be in your sign for a month. This may boost your ego, but you need to be careful about your speech, or it can hurt you and others. It is also advisable to behave well with your life partner.

Remedy: Take blessings from your father before starting your day.