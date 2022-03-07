Astrological predictions for March 7, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. It would be best for you to avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with your beloved. Being impatient may ruin your peace of mind. You need to be careful of your words. If you give your impulsive desire a free rein, you may end up overspending on things that may not be very essential. You will need to stay focused on your primary requirement. This is a terrific day to launch a new venture.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Keep aside your attitude as there may be disagreements with your partner. Therefore, measuring your words may hold the key to bliss. Give equal attention to your partner and relationship. Despite financial planning, you may not be able to create a viable plan. Overseas or travel to long distances may be indicated for the day. In careers, you may need to focus on priorities. Channelize your efforts in the right direction. You may receive updates from colleagues.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Today, your house gets a facelift, a new rug, matching cushion covers, or a brand new kitchen. This will take up most of your time. Being moody will take you nowhere, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Widen your social circle, but don't neglect your daily routine. You are likely to gain a windfall today. It is a day to gather data and resources for your projects.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Things may not go right in your relationship. Differences in opinions or mindsets may broaden the communication gap. Therefore, you need to stay cautious and avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with your partner. You will receive applause for your efforts while at work. This will make you more than happy. You will feel great thinking that your colleagues depend on you. You will love to take more responsibilities. In terms of health, you may suffer from minor injuries.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. You may decide to spend the evening in a peaceful area. Relaxing in the company of your darling in a quiet corner will be a blissful digression. A harmonious evening will bring both of you closer to each other. The amazing ingenuity you display while handling tasks in the office will be appreciated by your seniors. You seem to be very apt and direct when it comes to managing tasks. However, you have to consider the pros and cons while making decisions.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Foreign contacts will, in all likelihood, be a source of monetary profits. You will perform wonderfully in anything you might choose to undertake today. Even your ambition of setting up an offshore business enterprise will take root today. You may try your best to draw the attention of your beloved today. It may be frustrating for you to note that your efforts to earn more money are proving to be futile. However, things will soon be okay.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Today, you will enjoy a little bit of work and pleasure. However, even with an increase in responsibilities, you must not expect a rise in pay anytime soon. Rechecking the current working status will help you develop a systematic routine. Your day will be full of social interactions and communication with people. As this will consume lot of energy, you are likely to get stressed. Try Yoga or other spiritual practices to stay calm.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Commitments may not come easily to you for the day. You may need to give quality time to your beloved. In money, matters try and keep a good rapport with those who owe you money to recover your dues faster. On the work front, you may need to recharge your energy levels as you may undergo long busy hectic schedules. You may gradually realize that you may have to exert more efforts and devote more hours to accomplish your desired goals.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Overall, the day is in your favour for financial matters. You should avoid spending heavily on travel plans, as it may burn a big hole in your pocket. Your mind seems to be brimming with fresh and creative ideas and therefore you will excel in the tasks you perform. Since you will be eager to take initiatives, work pressure will pile up. You have to be confident under tremendous pressure.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. You are likely to spend your money on your vehicle or real estate. You need to be broad-minded if you really want to recognise the value of money spent on your vehicle or house. Re-checking should be done once you have finished a particular task. Otherwise, you will be responsible for the errors committed. You may feel low and lazy today. Take enough rest to recuperate from the stress caused by overwork.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You have already fulfilled your short-term objectives. However, you are ambitious, and straightaway begin to set your long-term goals. Leisure time with family will rejuvenate and prepare you for a better stint at work. With your mind power rising today, you should make the most of your abilities to solve complex issues. Stay active and you shall be amazed at what it can do for your mood and outlook. Your resistance power will skyrocket, too!

Pisces (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Differences of opinions are likely to misguide you. Try to be faithful to your sweetheart and clear out all issues obstructing your way to a blissful relationship. At work, it's the best time to request for an appraisal, though it may take some time. You may occupy some busy routines as you will work closely with your teammates and seniors. Your professional life seems to be quite tough for now as you may have to make some tough decisions.