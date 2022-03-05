Astrological predictions for March 4, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Managing emotional stress may bring challenges so pay heed to your partner’s feelings. Adjustments may pave the way to a peaceful association. You may need to emphasize on putting more effort into your finances to get out of the feeling of being stuck at a particular stage. Careerwise you may get more responsible but may have to compromise on your terms. Despite this, you may successfully be able to involve in creative assignments and resolve complexities of the projects.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You may not dominate your love life but may take a commanding position. Impressing your partner through different tactics may not work for the moment. Monetarily it may be a pleasant phase for businessmen as well as office professionals as there may be chances to earn for various sources. In careers, you may make easy gains and may succeed with minimum efforts and shortcuts. But make sure you finish tasks within the stipulated time and focus on prime responsibilities.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. The desire to be with your beloved will help you work hard so that you finish it up and run home. It is an ideal day for work. Communication with business partners will prove beneficial. You may have to find a way to make your work interesting. You will be able to coordinate with colleagues to ensure a smooth result. You will be in a good mood and will be able to work with greater perfection.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. The evening will be spent with your spouse and you will make it a point to entertain him/her thoroughly. Rather than following your mind, you should just follow your heart today. Decisions taken instinctively will leave a positive impact on your finances. You are all set to break new grounds and it is likely that you will be guided by your instincts. Today you bear the approach of an artist who is less practical and more creative.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. It will be a romantic evening with your beloved and it will give you the opportunity to face the most important meeting. You need to consult some financial experts if you are confused about how to handle your funds today. It may be that you need to take a few risks, but ensure that they are judicious risks. You will not give up in such a situation and may work hard to achieve the desired results.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You will find it difficult to please your spouse. If you want to see your spouse happy, you need to fulfill at least some of his/her demands. Today is favourable if you are planning on expanding your horizons, and turning towards the stock market. Avoid doing business with strangers, and if you are a professional, look around for better options. If you continue working in the direction of your goal, you will find a solution to each and every problem.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You may wish to end this tiring but satisfactory day by spending a wonderful time with your beloved. You are advised not to waste money behind upgrading your vehicle unless it is absolutely necessary. You will remain totally committed to your profession. You will be praised for all the moral qualities. Your work habit, ability to handle crises, compassionate nature, everything will be highly appreciated. Managing complexities will be heavy for you.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Your spouse may find you to be demanding and possessive. It is good to express your emotions, but ensure that you don't overdo it. You will be energetic and confident in terms of your professional life. Another good thing is that failures never bother you. Plus, your creative mind will be in a mood to try out new things. You may succeed in new ventures. The projects you start today will progress rapidly.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Your planetary positions are such that you have become very emotional and expressing these emotions before your beloved will strengthen the bond between the two of you. Your emotional stability will make you truly romantic. You might feel everything you are doing is going wrong. You may feel upset about it. Concentrating on work might become a little difficult today. You need to keep your patience as things will shine brighter for tomorrow.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. The evening may be spent with friends and the love of your life. You are going to be a bit emotional today about matters of the heart. Your mind will ask for two opposite things at one time. It may sound bizarre but this may actually happen with you. It is likely to happen during the first half of the day as the second part of the day is much better. Healthwise, your day looks absolutely fine.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Your partner will give you the moral support you need. A wonderful fun-filled activity will keep you busy at home. You may even throw a small party. Your loved one will praise your social skill. If you are over-confident about your finances, you may have a cause for concern today. Mundane activities will keep you busy in the morning. However, the later part of the day will be quite exciting. Whatever you take up today will be accomplished successfully.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. A strong emotional bond will be developed between you and your life partner. You may want to leave behind the old and do something innovative. If you have not capitalized or banked on your talent till date, today you should do just that. Try to know the market and see where you can sell your talents. You surely have more potential to earn. You may apply all your brain to find out the way on which you should proceed.