Astrological predictions for March 4, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You may be hurt by your partner’s harsh words. However, you may get over it due to your high emotional stability. Sweet romantic words may break barriers as you may spend some pleasurable moments. In finance, a bleak outlook may lower your spirits. You may need to strive harder to get over the feeling of being gripped into a situation. On the professional front, you may plan and schedule your daily activities. However, you may need to complete your pending assignments before taking up new ones.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. With the positive influence of planets, you may enjoy a better understanding of your partner. You may want to sacrifice and adopt a compromising attitude to keep the flame burning. Financially it may be an excellent phase especially for businessmen who may have multiple deals coming their way. On the career front, you may need to make compromises to achieve desired results. However, with support from peers, you may ensure smooth progress in some important projects.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You will be desperately waiting for the evening to share your emotions with that special person. You are likely to be confused today if you follow your mind, so you are advised to just follow your intuition or your emotions, especially in financial matters on which you need to make quick decisions. The work you do in the office will satisfy you. Get your priorities sorted and work in the direction of your goal.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You should face life as it comes and should try maintaining good relations with your spouse. This is going to be an extremely lucky day for your money matters. You will also get an opportunity to explore your creativity today. You will definitely excel in every field. Your enthusiastic mind will come up with various ideas and this may make it a little difficult to make decisions. You will be lauded for your friendly nature today.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. The day is not going to be a very favourable one on the financial front. If possible, avoid investing money today, as you are unlikely to earn money through them. You may prefer to remain in the background, even after a cheerful time with your colleagues. You will come across many opportunities to learn some new techniques and foresight. You may even join workshops or seminars. Professionally, you will work on your weak points.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. You may want to please your beloved and to do so you will try to meet all his/her demands. Paying attention to your partner’s feelings won’t be difficult. If you are in a partnership business, keep your business partner in the foreground in financial negotiations as it is likely to benefit your cause. If you are married, listen to your spouse's advice on finances. Finding a solution to problems won't be difficult. Keep your head cool and be friendly to everyone.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. The day's work will leave you exhausted and you will yearn for your sweetheart's company. An imbalance in finances is something that you cannot tolerate. You will do everything in your power to rectify issues. Your dedication to work will be appreciated by people in the workplace. Your emotional stability will also help you decide a practical situation and hence will eventually bring appreciation. Your health will be average. You will feel tired due to a busy schedule.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Your possessive nature in love life may land you in trouble today. You will have to learn to control your emotions. You are going to be in a sensitive mood today. Indulging in some creative task shall enhance your mood. Your health will remain good. You'll now be able to think deeply about various aspects of life. Try to do some task that can satisfy you. Today is an auspicious day for minting money. Investment in speculative transactions will benefit you.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Spending a quality time with your beloved will be the priority. The relationship will remain good since you can trust your partner. Do not let your emotions surface as they may surface in a wrong way and it might affect your relations with others. You are likely to get irritated very fast. If you are planning to see new houses for investment purposes or even if you want to shift to a new house the day is really favourable.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You will discuss balancing professional and personal life with your beloved. Stability, commitment, and practicality will be the three most important parameters which you need to judge your current relationship. You may encourage a creative approach in your spouse. You are likely to be mentally more active today. You will be earning as per routine and there won’t be any additional or substantial financial income. You are a powerful calculator. You can calculate gains and losses on your finger tips.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. A sweet romantic get-together is on the cards. You tend to relate well to your partner. You will even learn to appreciate your beloved. You are not likely to face any health issue. Your day is going to be good today. Majority of tasks that you would be handling today will be need based. It is better to avoid taking initiatives today. Some challenges on the financial front are foreseen today. You might have to perform well within a limited time.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. An unambiguous change in your attitude can be foreseen. You will feel lazy when it comes to your profession. By helping others with their problems, you will display your affectionate nature. You will sacrifice your time in the welfare of others. This will give you a lot of satisfaction. No significant health concern is on the cards. However, it would be wise to maintain a proper diet and indulge in regular exercise to stay fit.