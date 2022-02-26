Intro:Body:

Astrological predictions for February 26, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Enjoy this lucky day as your enthusiasm may prove helpful to you and your beloved to be in a jolly mood. Your energy and adventurous mood may fascinate your partner to remain stress-free in the relationship. In money matters the marketing strategies of businessmen may help them to get success. Overseas dealings may bring immense profits. On the professional front your positive thoughts and suggestions may be easily accepted by colleagues. You may overcome challenges with ease.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Personal life may remain uneventful as you are likely to stay aloof. Domestic chores may bore you. Singles may spend time alone whereas those in committed relationships may plan to bring excitement for the day. In finances you are likely to face problems as lack of support from others may make you bankrupt. Professionally work may seem slightly boring unless you explore new possibilities. Equanimity may be seen in your actions. You may feel hesitant to handle new tasks.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You are likely to pay attention to your life partner and he/she seems to be pleased with all the attention you give him/her today. You might want to buy expensive clothes to impress. You might have to deal with people with various attributes today. It's the time to use your wit when dealing with others at work. You may pour all your energies to explore new avenues. You need to be careful while making important decisions.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You may need to learn to compromise in your love relationships. Getting flexibility may be your priority in personal issues. Judicious handling may make the day satisfactory . You may be a bit tight on the financial front. Routine expenses may soar. Keep away from investments for the day. At the workfront you may need to keep up with persistent hard and focus. Communication with clients may remain stress-free and you are likely to resolve issues smoothly.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. You may feel like developing new skills at the personal level to embellish your domestic life. A little fantasy and intimacy may help you get closer to your beloved. On the financial front there may be some unexpected expenditure. Although it may be favorable if you may be on the hunt for a new job. Professionally it may be the time to seize the right opportunity that may knock at your door. Productivity and effectiveness may remain good for the day.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. This is an ideal day to buy a new home-theater or TV which will add more value to your life and routine because you can enjoy movies or TV shows at home, with all the family members. You should take your career very seriously today. You need to understand the cause benefit analysis. Thinking of the pros and cons will help you decide confidently. It’s better to chalk out the plans and strategies accordingly to reach your goal.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. A distinct probability of arguments will keep your relationship tensed. If you are in a long distance relationship, it’s time to make a call and express your love just to reassure your beloved. Some amount may be spent behind communication. This is, by the way, a good day to spend money on a new electronic item. Communication is the key to success, so investments done in that area should be worth it.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Family members will find a boost in their regular income. If you remain united with your family, you as a family will enrich further. Stay in tune with family members and see the results. You will be looking at life from a different angle, as a desire for profit rules your mind today. You will be determined to achieve positive results. It will be routine work at the office without any obstacles.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You like to experiment your romance. Being innovative may give you a new inspiration. You may try to adopt hygge, a Danish lifestyle concept in order to rejuvenate your soul along with your beloved. It’s the simplest way to sweeten the relationship and sparkle your romance. The day might remain hectic for you today. You will be involved in various activities. Your health is likely to remain good. You will be able to deal with things nicely as you will be in a good mood. You will be functioning as per your basic nature towards financial matters in the early part of the day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Apart from a few chances of differences with your partner, love life seems to be steady. You may try to explore the different facets of romance but you are likely to clinch the sweetest thing your partner is comfortable with. A smooth relationship is on the cards. It seems to be a tough day today. You might not be able to complete the tasks on time. It might generate stress. Your resistance power might remain low. For peace of mind, you should do Yoga and meditation. Due to your grounded approach, you will not be worried about money lost. You will find a practical way out.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You may plan a long distance vacation with your partner. This will eventually bring a fresh air in your relationship. Your loved one may appreciate your thoughts. The family get-together in the evening will give you the sense of belonging. You will remain in good health today. You should catch up with your friends. You might be introduced to new people and that can double up your joy. You may remain in a good mood. In the early part of the day, you shall have financial gains. You shall come upon sustainable sources of income. Your family members and close friends will contribute to your income.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. An emotion filled day is on the cards. Your beloved will try his/her best to keep you in a good mood. With your partner, you may share your confusions and feelings which may help you make the right decision. Today your energy is going up and up so you should rather channelize it and use it in the proper direction. You will remain focussed on your professional targets. The day looks very good. You may work for longer hours but won't be tired. On the financial front this will be a favourable day for you and you shall earn some decent money.