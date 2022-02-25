Astrological predictions for February 25, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. A sweet message from your beloved may bring excitement. Besides some good news may add up in the latter part of the day. You are likely to discover adventurous ways to make your love life more thrilling. On the financial front, you are likely to get depressed. However, don't lose heart as this may be a temporary phase and may soon pass. At work, things may start materializing in the second half. You may get enthusiastic about work and be able to handle time efficiently.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Spending time with family and loved ones may bring cheer. You may enjoy a romantic dinner with your beloved. The day may make you more conscious in setting up a good image rather than working on your finances. However, this may not mean you may not pay heed to your financial position. On the professional front things may not move as per your expectations. However, focusing on targets may help to regain confidence and achieve set goals.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Your personal life may be interesting as you will be able to give it some time. You may like to take part in fun-filled activities in the peaceful surrounding. With the stars not in your favour, you will lower your expectations of earning good money today. As a matter of fact, you may be concerned about getting into debts. The confusion you had regarding work are all set to be sorted.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You are likely to put your love life on hold for the day, as now you will want to focus solely on your career. During the second half of the day, you must avoid getting into any kind of financial plans or schemes as they are not going to work in your favour. You will be more practical about your objective, later during the day. Your practical stand is likely to fetch achievement in your current project.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You will be happy to express your feelings. You will add value to your relationship by being loyal and committed. The second half of the day will be in your favour if you are an artist, a sportsperson or a speculator who invests in the stock market or who gambles. You may have to attend a lot of meetings where you will be able to share your opinions confidently.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. A good day for love and relationships. There may be some quality moments with family. A logical discussion with your beloved may give you a sense of inspiration. Domestic activities and responsibilities may hardly give you any time to concentrate on your finances. Thus, it may be an average day for monetary dealings. Uneasiness at work may gradually change as the day progresses. Despite being energetic you may refrain from taking risks. Work complexities may make you nervous.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Your love life may be happening. Fun activities may eventually bring intensity in your relationship. Pleasant surprises may build harmony between you and your beloved. In money matters, it may be a good idea to take a break for rejuvenation. Instant planning and purchasing at an economical price may ease financial dealings. You may be ready to hit the bull's eye at the workplace. Desired success may be attained in the later part of the day. However, make sure you don't get overconfident.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Things may move as per your expectations as you may get into the mood to attract your beloved. You may have an exciting time with your partner as romance may get to the peak. The latter part of the day may be more promising for money matters. It may be advisable to make speculative deals during this phase. At work your efficiency may get boosted. Optimism and determination may be your tools to attain success at the workplace.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Love life may take a positive turn as you and your beloved may develop a good understanding. It may be time to go with the flow. A sweet and peaceful relationship may gradually blossom. Important meetings with influential people may help to enhance business activities and lead to the ladder of financial success. On the work front you may remain goal-oriented though you may feel overburdened with responsibilities. It may be time to refrain from any sort of criticism.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Relaxation is in your mind and you will spend some quality time with your sweetheart. It will be a mixed bag of fortune on the financial front. In the first half you may get some unexpected income, but later there may be some unexpected expense. The start of the day may not sound very positive after all. You may make mistakes at work due to lack of proper concentration. It’s best to rectify mistakes as early as possible.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. The evening may be a merry time spent in the company of friends or someone special. You are likely to enjoy the evening outside perhaps in a club or association. You will love the company of your sweetheart and some best friends. You will aim to achieve both your business and financial targets today. The time is auspicious to settle long pending negotiations. You shall be able to deal with friends and colleagues easily.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You shall tend to be a bit lazy today and will not put in any efforts in anything. Besides, you will be a fatalist, and will feel that if you are destined to earn money, it will come anyway. You tend to be emotional in the first half whereas the second half of the day will engross you in a tight schedule. You may have no time to think about other matters.