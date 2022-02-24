Astrological predictions for February 24, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You will explore a different side of passion in yourself. Issues that you have been arguing over with your spouse may be sorted by evening. Today is likely to be a very average day on the financial front for you. Since the inflow of money is not going to be satisfactory, you must avoid taking any risks. You need to abide by the schedule and should not push yourself too much or you may end up falling ill.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Personal fulfilment is your top priority today. You will reminisce about the good things in life with your loved one. Just celebrate this moment and strengthen your romance. Today you are going to be your best friend and you will be your worst enemy when it comes to money. The day promises complete satisfaction on the professional front. The skill with which you handle responsibilities at the office will be appreciated.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Try to cut down on luxuries and control your buying impulses. Your love for electronic gadgets and communication instruments can burn a hole in your pocket. Unfortunately, you will struggle to finish work on time. When you think that you've finished your day's quota, more work will pile up. Planning and scheduling the tasks will help achieve your target or deadline. You have to use logic when things don’t happen.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. The more you respect your partner, the more affection you will get in return. Domestic activities are likely to take place. You may try to learn something new from your sweetheart. For buying new stocks, the day looks good. You should make the most out of this favourable day in order to increase your fiscal strength considerably. Things will be in your luck today. Your punctuality and penchant for accuracy will be applauded in the workplace.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You are ready to feel passionate about your love life today. Substantial financial gains are not foreseen today. You are likely to have a more laid back attitude towards money matters. You may not be interested in getting into much financial calculations. You will have to take a backseat at work today. Dealing with technical problems might prove difficult for you. Things will be easier if you start working on a small project.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Try not being too imposing on your partner as it may get a bit suffocating for your sweetheart. Let your soulmate breathe fresh air and spend a friendly day so as to strengthen a sweet relationship. You need to encourage your partner to think his/her way. Today, you will fix your mind on certain things that are related to money. Your budget is likely to become tighter. You will be working on the plans in your own way.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. An odd conversation with your love mate might make you feel a bit uneasy. Planetary positions are such that you will find it difficult – in fact, too difficult to control expenses. It’s not always about you, it’s about the need of the hour. You will be rewarded for your hard work, which will bring a positive change in your mindset. However, that doesn't reduce your burden. You may be assigned more tasks and given bigger responsibilities.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Being competitive by nature, other people’s progress will inspire you more to earn good money today. You will keep your secrets with you only and won’t be willing to share your financial profile with anyone. Today's astral power will make you more determined. You will set goals for the coming month. You will have sufficient energy to perform the day's tasks. You will be eventually able to achieve the day’s target or meet the deadline.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. It may be acceptable to trust your beloved rather than play blame games. Patience may be the key to understanding your partner. Today you are likely to stay financially weak due to your spendthrift nature. You may get impulsive and spend more than expected. At the workplace, the astral environment may create a space for misunderstanding by blocking your ability to think positively. Learn to work under pressure, turn responsible and ensure not to run behind fruitless pursuits for the day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You may be in a mood to present your ideas and opinions in a firm manner. You need to be a little careful of your words. Make sure your words do not sound too practical. You need to handle the matter a bit diplomatically. Today you are likely to have some financial gains. This is going to make you feel enthused to work harder in the desired direction. If you are in a job, you might want to work more.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. On the love front, you may have to give in on some occasions. Compromise may be the key to happiness! Take and share responsibilities with your partner to boost up the relationship. It may be an auspicious day to lay the foundation for your future income. You may be committed to work and if in business it may be time to meet all client requirements. Avoid getting vain and suggesting changes at the workplace. Refrain from arguments with seniors.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You may desire to spend the evening with your beloved. Your sweet nature may sweep off your partner off their feet. A lucky day for love and romance as a practical mindset may help you to tackle issues. In business, those dealing with property matters may get appreciation. There may be gains indicated for the day. At work, you may be fascinated by multi-tasking. Important assignments may get completed. However, you may need to pay heed to the quality of your work.