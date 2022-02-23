Astrological predictions for February 23, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Your life partner will be supportive of your career. His/her ideas may help you find a solid ground in the relationship. Today, you are most likely to pay attention to expenses that may not be immediately essential. You will be spending money on your image and family members. Today may also be quite a dynamic day for those involved professionally in communication. For others, new avenues might open up soon.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. Couples will spend the day sharing soft and emotional messages over the phones. You want to spend the time discussing some interesting ways to boost your romance. A fun-filled day is on the cards. You are going to do an excellent job today by tapping contacts who can provide you with loans. You may not be in serious need of money but may still wish to have extra funds. Personal interests may take up a lot of your productive time.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. A satisfactory day for love and romance. Your relationship with your beloved may be excellent. You may spend an enjoyable evening in the company of close friends. Avoid indulging in speculative activities especially gambling as planets may not favor you in money matters. Learn to be content with your current financial state. Communication may play an important part in the workplace. Meetings and seminars may keep you on your toes. You may be admired for your professional attitude.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Your partner's intuitive mood may create a disturbance in your love life. Therefore, you may need to do something exciting to keep the flame burning. Indulgence in a speculative activity may turn fruitful in the latter part of the day. In short, you may do well in finances. Avoid overdoing things in the workplace. Don't forget to jot down important points that you may come across during this time. Eventually, the day may end on a positive note.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You may need to keep a cool temper to nurture the bonding with your partner. Although, you may get their emotional support. Singles may take their relationship to another level. You may hold the grip on your expenses as you may refrain from lavish spending. It may not be the time to let your head rule your heart at the workplace! Avoid aggression as losing your temper may only spoil matters. Keep your cool to enable the right decision making.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. A social get together may fill your evening with immense joy and happiness. A surprise call from an old friend may make you nostalgic. There may be fun moments with your beloved. Today you may try to simplify things rather than complicit them by deep introspection. Avoid major financial decisions for the day. Smooth progress in the workplace may be indicated. Small deals may bring huge benefits through proper investigation. You may have to deal with stress challenges at work.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Commitment in the relationship may want you to pour your heart out to that someone special. A precious gift may assure loyalty towards your beloved. In financial matters, you may pay more attention to your personal needs and requirements. Although, you may wisely spend within your budget. At the work front, you may be in a dilemma as there may be many options at hand. In case of confusion, it may be advisable to seek help from elders and seniors.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Striking a balance between your personal and professional life may be of utmost importance. Complex situations may confuse you, although, your beloved may help to boost your confidence. Financially you may need to take things in your stride and keep pegging despite failures. Excessive worrying may only prove to be counter-productive. On the work front, you may need to be careful while handling important matters. To be on the safer side and try bringing clarity to resolve matters before situations go haywire.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Love life may seem pretty steady as you may like to hang out at places with your beloved. A better connection may be established with your sweet heart. In financial matters luck may follow you for the day. With your intelligence and hard work there may be favorability from stars that may bring you gains. Expect the same at the professional front a you may be able to find time to relax and enjoy with colleagues. Be vigilant as opportunities may come beckoning you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. You will be influenced by the thoughts of your sweetheart. Your presence of mind will play an important role in keeping a healthy relationship with your spouse. Today you might want to invest more money in your business or you might want to start one. Well, as long as it doesn’t imbalance your finances much, you should start it. Be prepared for surprises as luck maybe on your side today. You will feel good to shoulder new responsibilities.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. You may plan to do something novel and your beloved will surely back you up. The stars are going to shine on you today. Planetary positions are in your favour to the extent that even if you don’t work really hard, you will earn good money. Financially, it’s a good time for you. You may even profit from your transactions. However, It’s better not to mess up personal and professional lives.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Libra today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You may be on cloud nine on the romantic front. Some happy moments with your beloved may change your mood. A joyful and harmonious relationship may blossom. Monetarily some overseas contacts may prove helpful in enhancing your financial status. Make sure you utilize the other half of the day to increase your gains. At the professional front you may be the centre for attraction. Enjoy your space and love your work. Adopting a practical approach may help you overcome uncertainties.