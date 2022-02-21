Astrological predictions for February 21, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Romance will keep you occupied today. Monetary success will lead to peace and the other way round. You must be careful about expenses and buy only that stuff which you really need. This can save you from putting your money into some dubious schemes. You will be concerned with pending activities today and your expectations from yourself would be very high. In order to get the desired result, you may also be ready to take all the necessary stress.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You are likely to succeed in everything you start today. Financial transactions will be both satisfying and profitable in the afternoon. The day may not turn out to be as exciting as you may have expected. A thrilling evening will compensate for a rather tiring day. Expect a wonderful time with your darling in the evening. Today, top-up loans or bank loans may be granted if applied for.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Your partner may like to see the original you in terms of expression. You will get love and affection only if you too express the same for your beloved. You will be content with what you possess. You may be happy with your financial condition also. Overall, the day looks good and fruitful for you on the monetary front. This is an ideal day to polish your skills at the workplace. You might be busy discussing informal matters with your colleagues.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Your kind and affectionate nature may make your beloved feel happy and satisfied in the relationship. You may give them a helping hand in their domestic tasks. It may be a rewarding day in money matters. You may get support from stars and acquire everything that you may wish for. At the workplace, things are likely to get stressful as there may arise a need to strike the balance between intellect and emotion. However, you may handle situations diplomatically for the day.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. With so much happening on the work front, your love life may take a backseat for the day. Today will be ideal to do some serious contemplation over financial matters and a take call on how to utilise your funds. You are likely to turn emotional. Sadly, the day will be packed with a lot of entertainment and drama in the workplace. Hang tough or else you may just lose count of things happening around you.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. You would not be able to pay due attention to love life which may annoy your sweetheart a little. You prefer to hunt alone, and that is the way it should be. The day looks great for financial matters. If you are trying to go abroad to make an extra buck, you are likely to succeed. You may be in the mood to do research and development today. Your mind would be active and you may not be able to think beyond your work.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. It may be the best time for love birds to add more charm and experience a new romance in their love life. Committed couples may strengthen their relationship. Understanding, stability, and loyalty may be the basis of your relationship. Spending money on self-grooming may enhance your confidence. Besides, no major expenses may be indicated for the day. It may be an auspicious day to take up new projects or assignments. You may be appreciated for your ability to maintain equilibrium at work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. A testing time for love relationships. You can't escape from responsibilities unless you sacrifice your love. The situation may keep you on your toes to maintain harmonious relations with your beloved. A temporary bad phase in finances may upset you. Although, things are likely to fall back in place once difficult planetary transit gets over. Efforts to keep things balanced at the workplace may go in vain. Make sure you stay careful in handling personal and professional matters with fragility.

Sagittarius: (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Your beloved may be in a good mood and this will surely add some more charm to your day. Today you are likely to be in for some financial gains. You may receive gains through unexpected sources. This will enthuse you. Your contacts are likely to be of good use to you. It's an effortless, hassle-free day in the workplace today. You will feel responsible, and will be able to guide people through important technical issues.

Capricorn: (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Today, you are not going to look back at the past. Whatever you have gained or lost is history. You will just be focusing on the future. There will be a lot of scope of improving your financial situations. You are also likely to be pretty busy at work today. You are in a mood to seize opportunities. People's interactions are also likely to play an important role. The day is auspicious for attending important meetings and media conferences.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. A religious mood may propel you to establish a spiritual connection with your beloved. Good relativity between you and your spouse may inspire them. In finances, what you may do now is bound to bring beneficial gains in the coming times. Luck may shine upon you as may not be averse in taking financial risks. At the workplace, you may not mind coming up with a new idea for a solution unless it gets implemented according to the best practice.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Love life may be hassle-free today. Trips to adventurous and exotic locations may fill your life with thrill and excitement. This may eventually boost your relationship. It may be advisable to think twice before lending money as your kindness may be taken for granted and recovery may get difficult. You may need to clear the excess at the office. Pending work may bring stress. However, assistance from colleagues or friends may help ease your burden at the workplace.