Astrological predictions for February 19, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Your beloved partner will be pleasantly shocked to find you energetic today. Your energy and enthusiasm might astonish them. Today, you shall be prone to a practical approach to financial matters. You may look forward to receiving some good news about your finances that will bring a smile to your face. This may boost your performance for your routine activities; hence feel free to take up more responsibilities. You will be able to perform very well at work.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. The day will be good in terms of your personal life. You are likely to go out with your beloved in the evening. Today is the right day to invest in the stock market. If you have not done so already, do so now. As fortune is in your favour, you will be able to multiply your money. The second half of the day will prove fruitful for developing new ideas and thoughts.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Today is a very good day in terms of love. You shall be comfortable on the financial front today. Your future will be bright with the investments you make today. Also for any future investments, real estate is the best option for you. You may get a feeling that your superiors are not satisfied with your work. However, don’t feel burdened by them. It would be best to avoid meetings as your power to negotiate seems to be low.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. You are advised to be careful before signing any document. A hard time for share brokers and traders. So be on guard during deals and transactions. Average time for business.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Since the planets are in your favour, you may expect some good financial gains today. You will be content with your financial standing. Go ahead and make long-term plans. You may be in a talkative mood today. Hence you might feel like giving suggestions to everyone around you. You are advised to be careful with your words as everyone might not be able to welcome your suggestions. You may get upset with someone which may lead to some stress.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Even though there is not any significant development in your life today, however, on the love front, things will be better than last week. The improvement in your love life this week will give you peace of mind. You will keep your expenses in control and will not exceed your budget under any circumstances. You will be humble about your finances and will not show off your saving reserves.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Today may not be the best day to undertake any government dealings. Call it red-tapism, or bureaucratic procrastination, but it is highly unlikely that such tasks shall be fruitful today. This may test your patience, and in doing so, bring out your competency and efficiency to the fore, especially if you happen to be a public servant.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Take criticism in your stride today and pay attention to what is being said, not who is saying them. The day will be good for your love life. However, you should be careful about the extent of your discussion. You and your beloved one will be very amicable but you must not stretch any discussion beyond the limit, in order to maintain the harmony. You will be in a position to complete your routine tasks in speed.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Hedge your bets carefully. Solving problems will come naturally to you. But, beware, as you may face the music from certain disgruntled individuals. Worry not, and keep the spring in your step. Your love life may remain demanding, to which you would not be able to pay attention. Superiors are likely to favour you and may put your name ahead for the appraisals. If you are in the business, you are going to achieve new heights.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. A favourable day for you in terms of your personal life is foreseen, more so as you maintain peace during the day. Today you shall keep a tight fist and not spend unnecessarily. You will also have an eye out for spotting other means of earning an extra buck. You will try to tap your contacts to get some freelance projects. Your attention may be bifurcated into two parts – professional and domestic.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You will spend the day introspecting, but the mental peace will still seem distant. Some unavoidable circumstances will force you to handle the situations with diligence. However, on the bright side, you are going to fulfil several social and official obligations today. You will be happy and will feel good about it as well. When luck is not in favour, one must try and work harder in order to set things right.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. A highly productive day awaits you. You will be driven to succeed, and filled with energy and enthusiasm to achieve your goals. Meetings with your superiors ought to yield some much-anticipated results. You should take criticism constructively. Also, while your focus will be on spending money, the flow of income isn’t likely to be much. You may find yourself agreeing to what others feel and believe, be it at home or office.